Harry Potter fans are nearly ready to test their knowledge as Harry Potter: Tournament of Houses begins soon. This week, TBS and Cartoon Network revealed a teaser offering the first look and the premiere date for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren hosts the four-part Harry Potter-themed competition series. The show will debut a new episode each Sunday from November 28th through December 19th on TBS and as part of Cartoon Network’s ACME Night. Following its linear television simulcast, the special event series will become available to stream on HBO Max early next year.

According to the show’s official description, nearly two decades since the global critical and box office hit of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses celebrates the 20th anniversary of the film and continues the Wizarding World spirit showcasing ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale. Featuring hundreds of trivia questions and special guest surprises, this unforgettable event of a lifetime will unveil which fans know the vast, intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand as they compete to take home the title of House Cup Champion.

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television produces Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, in association with Warner Horizon and Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool. The quiz show is one of two special broadcasts planned to celebrate Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone‘s 20th anniversary. The other is a retrospective special.

“To celebrate the dedicated fans old and new who have passionately kept the Wizarding World magic alive in so many forms for decades, these exciting specials will celebrate their Harry Potter fandom in a must-see multiplatform TV event,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics in a press release announcing the specials. “All Potter fans can gear up for this ultimate one-of-a-kind celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and studying their Wizarding World knowledge. For fans who have always wanted to discover what it might be like to take the OWL exams, this is as close as they are going to get!”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section. Harry Potter: Tournament of Houses debuts on November 29th on TBS and Cartoon Network. For those looking to revisit the Harry Potter movies, they’re now streaming on multiple platforms. The next film set in the Wizarding World, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, opens on April 15th.