Fantastic Beasts 3 Title & Release Date Revealed

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore just announced itself to the world. Harry Potter fans probably weren’t expecting this news this morning but here we are. The last Fantastic Beasts project performed strongly as always and this entry will likely do the same. Dumbledore is a figure that many original Potter fans will always line up to see more of. Things will be a little bit different in Fantastic Beasts 3 as Mads Mikkelsen will step in for Johnny Depp in this entry. A lot of fervor among the fanbase frothed at this decision but Warner Bros. announced it to the entire world last year. The Secrets of Dumbledore was originally supposed to hit theaters in July of 2022. But, the company has bumped things up to April 15th. It would be hard not to speculate that this change is probably motivated by some of the stronger box office performances in recent months.

https://twitter.com/HarryPotterFilm/status/1440692945468858370?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

On Dan Fogler’s podcast, Jude Law shared his feelings about joining this franchise. There was real joy around the announcement of his involvement with Fantastic Beasts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m so happy to be in this company and I’m so happy to be playing this character. It feels like every day we make these films, it feels like such a blessing. And there’s also such a sense of well, it’s the reverence I suppose, because they hold such a special place in so many people,” Law said. “Hold people’s hearts and lives. I’ve never really felt that the way I have on this job. The responsibility that comes with that. But it’s a beautiful thing too it’s like being given a really precious artifact or something that you have to look after, maybe clean up a bit. You know?”

With respect to Depp’s departure, Warner Bros. issued this statement last year. A lot of fans haven’t been too keen on the decision. “Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022.”

Are you looking forward to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore? Let us know in the comments!