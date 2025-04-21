Harry Potter: This TV Series Cast Already Looks Better Than the Movie Actors

HBO shocked the world when they announced that they would be producing a television series based on the Harry Potter book series. As the show becomes a reality, some of the cast members who will be seen in the TV version of Hogwarts have been revealed. John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall are some of the castings that have been confirmed when it comes to the television series about the boy who lived. The first season of Harry Potter could go into production relatively soon. Surely, more casting announcements will hit the internet in the coming weeks.

Something that can’t be ignored when witnessing a new version of Harry Potter being developed is that it will always be compared to the movies that came before it. Over a decade, Warner Bros. told the story of a young wizard who had to defeat Lord Voldemort once and for all. The result was a gigantic franchise that took in billions of dollars at the global box office and also became very profitable through tons of merchandise. The first comparison that can be made between the television series and the film franchise is the casting. Let’s dive deep into why the cast of the Harry Potter television series already looks better than the actors who portrayed these characters on the big screen.

The New Faces of Hogwarts

John Lithgow has been cast as the new version of Albus Dumbledore. The powerful wizard has always served as a wise mentor for Harry Potter. The live-action version of the character was first introduced in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, where he was portrayed by Richard Kind. The actor’s passing eventually led to Michael Gambon stepping into the shoes of Dumbledore, starting with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Both Kind and Gambon delivered spectacular performances as the Headmaster of Hogwarts, but John Lithgow has the potential to take the character to the next level; the man has won six Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

Janet McTeer in “The Menu” / Warner Bros. Pictures

The next character to tackle is Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall. Dame Maggie Smith will never be replaced in the hearts of the people who have loved the franchise for so long. But McTeer’s take on the teacher could surprise even the most devoted Harry Potter followers. McTeer is only a few years younger than Smith was when she took on the role. The creative team behind the upcoming HBO blockbuster could shake things up by adding something different to McGonagall’s personality. McTeer has proven that she can take on the challenge, taking into account her work in Ozark, The Menu, and The Old Man. HBO isn’t playing around when it comes to casting the teachers who will educate Harry and his friends. Just look at Nick Frost playing Rubeus Hagrid: the actor has been a fan-favorite for years, with his latest breakout character being Star Wars pirate droid “SM-33” in the Skeleton Crew series.

A Love Triangle Raises the Stakes

The performance that has the potential to steal the spotlight in Harry Potter will be Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape. The actor will be around twenty years younger than Alan Rickman was when he brought the antagonist to life on the big screen, and that age difference will make audiences change their perspective on the character. Essiedu looks like a man who was still heartbroken about not getting the chance to marry Lily Potter just a decade before the events of the first book. Harry’s parents and Snape himself were always portrayed as older people in the movies; the television show can reflect how Harry’s parents were only around twenty-one years old when Lord Voldemort killed them.

The portrayal of Harry Potter’s parents in media will be important to breathe new life into a story that audiences have already heard. Harry is a teenager when forced to battle the biggest villain the Wizarding World has ever seen. His parents were killed when they were barely legally able to drink in the United States. The theme of stolen youth is something that is always present for the heroes of Harry Potter. Casting younger people as Severus Snape, Lily Potter, and James Potter will put that into perspective for the generation that will fall in love with Harry’s journey, thanks to the upcoming show. It remains to be seen if HBO decides to cast younger actors for the Potter couple.

The differences that make the new actors stand out from what was established in the movies is exactly what could turn the Harry Potter television series into an unforgettable experience. Anyone doubting John Lithgow’s casting as Albus Dumbledore should check out the actor’s portrayal of Winston Churchill in The Crown. The Warner Bros. team behind the movies made the effort to cast prestigious actors who could elevate these children’s novels into a dramatic saga. Judging by what has been reported so far, HBO is casting acclaimed performers who can bring out something different out of these characters while retaining the essence of what made the books popular in the first place. Bold. New. Younger. If the studio keeps this strategy to cast the rest of the adults from the series, HBO could be staring at their next acclaimed Primetime Emmy Awards magnet.

The Younger Cast Can Seal the Deal

It has yet to be announced who will play the young principal stars of Harry Potter (Harry, Ron, and Hermione), as well as some of the other major recurring characters in the series (the Malfoys, Voldemort, the Weasley Family, the Dursleys, etc.). It must be stated that even with all the goodwill the casting of this Harry Potter TV series has amassed so far can be lost instantly if the younger cast aren’t right. But if the casting continues to be so impressive, the new Harry Potter could finally free Daniel Radcliffe from the curse of movie nostalgia.

The Harry Potter TV series is set to premiere on HBO and Max in 2026.