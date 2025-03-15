Harry Potter Fans Excited for New Release They Thought Would Never Happen

Harry Potter fans are excited about news of a new release they thought they would never get. Ahead of the increasingly contentious Harry Potter HBO TV Show, while Hogwarts Legacy 2 is still a ways off, Harry Potter fans currently don’t have much going on, making this new surprise all the more notable. The new surprise is specifically for fans of the Harry Potter books, and especially the sixth book in the series, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that missed the announcement, Bloomsbury has teamed up with Levi Pinfold for a special, illustrated edition of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. After the release of this product in October 2026, the pair also announced they will reunite for the 7th and final book in the JK Rowling series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. While some may not recognize the name, Pinfold has done work with Harry Potter in the past in the form of the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Editions and The Harry Potter Wizarding Almanac.

Pinfold is set to complete the work of Jim Kay, who illustrated the first five books in the series but had to stop due health concerns. As a result, many fans thought the illustrated collection would never be finished, and while they will not be finished by Jim Kay, it’s the next best thing.

“Damn, I’ve got to go take back all those comments where I said I didn’t think this was ever going to happen. I’m glad they are finishing these,” writes one fan in reaction to the news. Another fan adds: “Great news. I was worried they’d just stop at Order of the Phoenix.”

A third Harry Potter further adds: “Thanks goodness I was worried they had abandoned these. So now I just need to wait patiently for 18 months.”

It is unclear how much the special edition of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince will cost when it releases next year. What Bloomsbury did provide is a preview of the illustrations that Harry Potter fans can expect.

For more Harry Potter coverage — including all of the latest Harry Potter news, all of the latest Harry Potter rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Harry Potter deals — click here.