Harry Potter Rumor Leaks New HBO Max Series

A new Harry Potter rumor has surfaced online, and according to it, there is a second TV series is coming to HBO Max. Between Hogwarts Legacy 2 and the already announced HBO Max TV show set to retell the story of the Harry Potter books for the first time since the movies, there is a lot for Harry Potter fans to look forward to. This follows years of relative dormancy. Harry Potter never went away, but it certainly has not been milked like its fellow mega IP such as Marvel and Star Wars. It’s certainly returned though, and there may even more for Harry Potter fans to anticipate, this time involving Fantastic Beasts.

For those unfamiliar with Fantastic Beasts, it is a film series and Harry Potter spin-off. Directed by David Yates, the film series consists of three entries: 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and 2022’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. In totality, the film series was a commercial success, though it didn’t fair as well critically, and came nowhere near the success of the Harry Potter film series before it. According to the aforementioned rumor, Warner Bros. isn’t done with it yet though.

The new rumor comes from X page HPMoviesNews, which is a page dedicated to Harry Potter. Typically, the page is focused on reporting on news generated by others, but this time it claims to have a scoop. And this scoop — citing “internal sources” — claims that Fantastic Beasts is set to make a return, this time not via a new movie, but as a TV series on HBO Max.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the rumor, which of course should be taken with a grain of salt. While this is a step above a 4chan or Reddit rumor, it comes from a source without any track record to point to. Further, even if this rumor is accurate in what it alleges, it doesn’t mean it will remain accurate over time as everything is subject to change.

Warner Bros. does not typically comment on rumors, especially of this variety. We don’t expect it to budge on this pattern and comment on this specific rumor, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Harry Potter coverage — including all of the latest Harry Potter news, all of the latest Harry Potter rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Harry Potter deals — click here.