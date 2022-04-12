HBO Bringing Back Long-Running Comedy Series for 12th Season

HBO is set to bring back one of the funniest series of all time for a 12th season. During a panel for the Emmys the cast of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smooch, Cheryl Hine, Richard Lewis and series executive producer Jeff Schaffer appeared and screened an episode of the series. The panel was hosted by Rich Eisen, who after it concluded, revealed that David had confirmed that Curb Your Enthusiasm would return for a 12th season on HBO.

Eisen reveals that he asked the comedy legend the “ultimate question”. The host took to Twitter to make the announcement and it definitely didn’t disappoint. “So, I was honored to emcee an @TheEmmys panel for ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm‘ tonight here in LA with most of the cast and asked Larry David the ultimate question: Will there be another season of Curb? He said yes.” You can check out the tweet below.

https://twitter.com/richeisen/status/1513366128285741058?s=21&t=DG5QMeeXffE9dqWJgm2dGg

The hit series recently finished up its 11th season last December and suffice to say it still has its hilarious touch. Season 11 was the first season to be filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic and it doesn’t seem like restrictions have held David and co back at all. With the way the 11th season ended, I’m sure that season 13 of Curb Your Enthusiasm will up the ante.



The last season of the series followed the latest antics of Larry David. During the season David was developing a series about himself focusing on when he was a kid, and ultimately gets blackmailed into casting a not very good actress, due to his pool not having a fence. This leads David to begin dating a city councilwoman in an effort to get rid of the five foot fence law.



HBO previously described Curb Your Enthusiasm as follows: “The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.”



Curb Your Enthusiasm was created by Larry David. Season 11’s executive producers include Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer, and Gavin Polone. Laura Streicher is a co-executive producer. Jon Hayman is a consulting producer. All 11 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm are now streaming on HBO Max.



