HBO Max Offers Free Episodes of Game of Thrones, Harley Quinn, and More

✖

While HBO Max has only been in the streaming service space for a little over a year, the platform has developed a pretty unique reputation, between its buzzworthy original series and existing movies and shows from HBO. Last week, the streamer announced a whole new way for potential subscribers to preview some of those original series — at no additional cost. In a press release last week, HBO Max confirmed that episodes from an array of shows will be available to stream for free, for anyone who has the HBO Max app downloaded onto their device. This will allow viewers to check out some of what Max has to offer — and potentially get hooked on a new series — before they officially subscribe.

While the list of select free episodes is expected to rotate regularly, it currently includes the pilot episodes of Batwoman, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Harley Quinn, Lovecraft Country, Love Life, Perry Mason, Raised By Wolves, The Flight Attendant, Titans, Veneno, and Warrior. It also includes the Season 2 premiere of Doom Patrol.

"This latest product feature also allows users to browse the entire HBO Max catalog of programming across the service in-app, and offers straightforward distinctions around which episodes can be viewed without a subscription and which ones are available after signing up," the press release reads.

HBO Max has already been a topic of conversation in recent months, especially amid the recent news of WarnerMedia's upcoming merger with Discovery.

“This agreement unites two entertainment leaders with complementary content strengths and positions the new company to be one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms,” John Stankey said in a statement. “It will support the fantastic growth and international launch of HBO Max with Discovery’s global footprint and create efficiencies which can be re-invested in producing more great content to give consumers what they want. For AT&T shareholders, this is an opportunity to unlock value and be one of the best capitalized broadband companies, focused on investing in 5G and fiber to meet substantial, long-term demand for connectivity. AT&T shareholders will retain their stake in our leading communications company that comes with an attractive dividend. Plus, they will get a stake in the new company, a global media leader that can build one of the top streaming platforms in the world.”

Will you be checking out HBO Max's free episodes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!