The Walking Dead Complete Collection Contains All 11 Seasons

The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection contains all 11 seasons of the AMC zombie drama.

DVD isn't dead. AMC and Lionsgate Home Entertainment have announced The Walking Dead Complete Collection, a 54-disc DVD edition exclusive to Walmart. The set contains all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead — 177 episodes in total — and will be released just in time for Halloween on October 24th in the U.S. (According to Lionsgate, The Walking Dead complete series will also be available on Blu-ray, with details to come.) Pre-orders for the Walmart-exclusive The Walking Dead Complete Collection DVD are live and priced at $129.96 on the Walmart website.

The set features original and disc artwork designed by artist and Clio Award-winning illustrator Oliver Barrett, who designed The Walking Dead season 11B key art that covered the final season Blu-ray. The just-released artwork depicts some of the show's fan-favorite characters: Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Glenn (Steven Yeun), Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), Morgan Jones (Lennie James), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

(Photo: AMC / Lionsgate)

For the first time on physical media, the set comes complete with an exclusive bonus disc containing the behind-the-scenes documentary The Walking Dead: Making of the Final Season, an hour-long special that aired on AMC and AMC+ in November. The Walking Dead Complete Collection DVD comes months after The Walking Dead: The Complete Series Blu-ray box set — a limited edition of just 1,200 copies — released exclusively in the U.K.

(Photo: AMC / Lionsgate)

The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection DVD box set is available October 2023 from Walmart. Stay tuned for news on The Walking Dead complete series Blu-ray U.S. edition, expected this fall.

