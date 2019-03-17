HBO Officially Reveals How Long Each Final Episode of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Will Be

We are only one month away from the beginning of the end of Game of Thrones. The beloved HBO series only has six episodes left until what is hopefully a satisfying and epic conclusion. Fans have been eager to learn just how much content will be crammed into those final chapters, and the answer has finally arrived. According to Entertainment Weekly, the official run time for each episode has been released.

Season 8, Episode 1 will debut on April 14th and run at about 54 minutes.

Season 8, Episode 2 will debut on April 21st and run at about 58 minutes.

Season 8, Episode 3 will debut on April 28th and run at about 1 hour and 22 minutes.

Season 8, Episode 4 will debut on May 5th and run at about 1 hour and 18 minutes.

Season 8, Episode 5 will debut on May 12th and run at about 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Season 8, Episode 6 will debut on May 19th and run at about 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Each episode will be released on HBO at 9pm EST.

We’re surprised to learn that the third episode will be the longest, and not the series finale. However, we’re excited to know that episodes 3-6 will all feel like mini films. Now, it’s just a waiting game to find out what the final episodes will be called.

“Some fans have been disappointed that the final season episodes aren’t two hours each,” Entertainment Weekly wrote. This is especially true since HBO’s chief Richard Plepler previously described the final episodes as “like six movies.” However, EW points out that he was probably referring to their “cinematic quality” rather than actual length.

In a recent interview, the series’ showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, spoke with EW about what it has been like dedicating their life to the hit show.

“If you’re going to spend 10 years working on one show, you better really love the people you work with, because you’re spending a sh—load of time away from your family and friends,” Benioff said. “You always put everything into it. So to spend time on a show that people respond to all over the world, it’s incredibly gratifying. You have these characters you love and you can come up with ideas for them, and a few months later these incredible actors will be saying those things. That’s such a rare gift.”

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for the eighth and final season on April 14th.

