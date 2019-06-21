HBO’s Watchmen Wraps Filming

Anticipation is high for HBO’s upcoming Watchmen series, and it seems the wait just got a bit shorter as the series appears to have werapped filing on its first season. The news comes from hbo.watchmen, and while it isn’t an official account it does source a few people involved with the show that confirm a wrap party has already happened for the project. No word yet on an official release date or if a second season will make its way to the network, but you can get a few more details about the filming process in the full post below.

“Watchmen Season 1 Wrapped!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to the cast and crew of HBO’s Watchmen, we now know that the filming for the first season of the series is over! The show was wrapped Wednesday, but HBO still hasn’t made an official announcement.

The Pilot was shot about a year ago, and then they started full-time last October. The filming took about 8 months. The show will premiere this fall, possibly mid-October.

There haven’t been any talks about a second season, but with the huge fan base that the comic has, and the already hyped first season, a second season is very much expected!

Congratulation to the cast and crew for finishing the filming! I personally cannot wait to see the series!”

One of the sources cited is set costumer Mandy Fason, who posted a photo of the party with the caption “Best looking, best dressed man at the @hbo.watchmen wrap party. Best photo bomb by a mime.”

The second source is Philonese West, who posted a photo with Regina King and referenced wrapping after eight months. She posted the photo with the caption “That’s A Wrap! It’s been a wonderful eight months filming this Phenomenal HBO Original Series The Watchmen with Regina King! And a blessing to work with such an amazing Cast & Crew! Can’t wait to do it again!”

Watchmen hits HBO later this year.

Are you excited for HBO’s Watchmen? Let us know in the comments!