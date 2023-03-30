White House Plumbers Trailer Released by HBO

White House Plumbers is coming to HBO and there's a trailer for the series. Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux play E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy. The two men ended up being the motivating factor in removing Nixon from office. However, comedy arises from the fact that the duo was trying to protect the president from this type of scandal. Watergate proved to be a seminal moment in American history. A true media scandal in an era where that sort of thing had never really happened before. White House Counsel was basically caught off-guard and nothing was the same. Check out the trailer for director David Mandel's latest.

Here's how the streamer describes the new series: "WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS takes the audience behind-the-scenes of the Watergate scandal as Nixon's political saboteurs, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally topple the presidency they were zealously trying to protect… and their families along with it. Chronicling actions on the ground, this satirical drama begins in 1971 when the White House hires Hunt and Liddy, former CIA and FBI, respectively, to investigate the Pentagon Papers leak."

"After failing upward, the unlikely pair lands on the Committee to Re-Elect the President, plotting several unbelievable covert ops – including bugging the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate complex," they continued. "Proving that history can sometimes be stranger than fiction, WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS sheds light on the lesser-known series of events that led to one of America's greatest political crimes."

Who Stars In White House Plumbers?

HBO Max has a bunch of stars lined-up for this historical drama. Some names attached inlcude Lena Headey (Dorothy Hunt), Judy Greer (Fran Liddy), Domhnall Gleeson (John Dean), Toby Huss (James McCord), Nelson Ascencio (Virgilio "Villo" Gonzalez), Tony Plana (Eugenio "Muscolito" Martinez), Zoe Levin (Lisa Hunt), Liam James (Saint John Hunt), Kiernan Shipka (Kevan Hunt), Ike Barinholtz (Jeb Magruder), Kathleen Turner (Dita Beard), Kim Coates (Frank Sturgis), Yul Vazquez (Bernard "Macho" Barker), Alexis Valdés (Felipe De Diego), Tre Ryder (David Hunt), David Krumholtz (William O. Bittman), F. Murray Abraham (Judge Sirica), Rich Sommer (Egil "Bud" Krogh), and John Carroll Lynch (John Mitchell).

White House Plumbers premieres on HBO Monday May 1 at 10 PM ET and will be available on HBO Max the next day.

