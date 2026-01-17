“He’d Kick the S**t out of Jaime Lannister”: How Game of Thrones’ New Knight Compares to Westeros’ Best Fighters Explained by Star

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for George RR Martin’s The Tales of Dunk & Egg. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is just around the corner, coming to HBO Max on Sunday, January 18th, and Peter Claffey, who plays our titular Dunk, has some pretty high expectations for how his character would fare against the best knight in all the Seven Kingdoms.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which has already brought in a fantastic 87% on Rotten Tomatoes from early viewings, centers around the story of a hedge knight, Ser Duncan, and Egg, his squire with a big secret, as the pair face a series of dangerous adventures. It takes place when House Targaryen still has a tenuous grasp on the Iron Throne, and the dragons of the past are still remembered. ComicBook’s Chris Killian attended a round table with Peter Claffey and asked the actor how Dunk would compare himself to the other great knights and warriors we’ve seen so far in Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon—this would include names like Daemon Targaryen, Ser Barriston Selmy, and Jaime Lannister. “He doesn’t at all,” says Claffey.

So, How Well Would Dunk Hold Up Against The Greats?

Claffey goes on to elaborate, “If you were to tell Dunk at that time that he’ll potentially be the head of the Kingsguard, and security guard of the king basically, he wouldn’t believe what you’re saying. All he wants to do is potentially earn some work like Ser Arlan did, live by a decent code; he doesn’t see himself ever coming to that greatness. It’s his moral compass, goodness, and heart that gets him into these situations, and of course, meeting Egg and shaping who he is elevates him too.” He continues, “He does, as the lore goes, become one of the great knights. I think he touches the top 10; he loses to a young Barristan Selmy in a tourney later down the line. I don’t know how he’d get on against that old Stark from House of the Dragon; he was a badass, or even Jaime Lannister. Actually, no, he’d kick the s**t out of Jaime Lannister.” Nice try, Claffey, but Jaime Lannister was considered one of the best knights that ever picked up a sword by the age of sixteen. But it’s always good to have things to aspire to.

Though Dunk’s legacy has less to do with swordfighting and more to do with the kind of man he was—loyal, good, and stalwart; all traits that were exceedingly rare during this period of history in Westeros. In that regard, there is no competition: Duncan the Tall was the best of them.

