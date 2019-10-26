Heidi Klum Teases Her Next Epic Halloween Costume

No one does Halloween like Heidi Klum, who has made the Halloween costume a work of art over the years. Klum throws a giant Halloween party every year, but she doesn’t just stop there, as in the week leading up to the big day she will debut other costumes. She’s already debuted one of them this week, dressing up as a living firework, donning full-on glitter to play the part. That’s not her big costume though, and she gave everyone their first look at what she’s planning on social media. She didn’t reveal much, but we did get one hint about what’s to come.

The video starts out with a close-up of Klum’s face, and then she opens her mouth to reveal a half molded grill. The silver grill is the only clue we have to go on, but she did add the caption “teeth fitting 🎃👻🕷 #heidiklumhalloween” as well.

You can check out the full video below.

Klum will have to do something really impressive to top her previous costumes, though she finds a way to hit that high bar every single year, so she’ll no doubt do so again for 2019.

Last year she and husband Tom Kaulitz went as Shrek and Fiona, and the costumes were epic. They didn’t just do green paint either, as there were full-on prosthetics on both and they recreated the look from the films perfectly. All they were missing was Donkey.

The year before that Klum dressed up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video and even recreated the music video complete with Zombie dancers on America’s Got Talent.

In previous years she went as Jessica Rabbit, a butterfly, and even as several clones of herself. As for this year, we have no clue who she’s going to bring to life next, but we can’t wait to find out.

