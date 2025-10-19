Henry Cavill’s Witcher Replacement Confirms The Biggest Change In His Version of Geralt

The Witcher Season 4 premieres on Netflix on October 30, and Liam Hemsworth has said how the show will change when he replaces Henry Cavill in the cast. The Witcher debuted on Netflix in 2019 with Cavill playing Geralt of Rivia, a magically enhanced monster hunter known as a witcher. Based on the novel franchise by Andrzej Sapkowski, which was previously also a popular video game series, the fantasy streaming series was a massive success. However, things are changing drastically, with Cavill leaving the series and Liam Hemsworth replacing him as Geralt. That said, it seems there will be many more changes, other than a new face in the role.

Hemsworth and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich spoke to IGN about the casting change and how Geralt would undergo a personality shift in The Witcher Season 4. According to Hissrich, Geralt has a “dry wit” that isn’t often seen in the show, and she wondered if Hemsworth was interested in exploring this. “Liam has such a cheeky grin, and it is one of the very first things that we actually talked about when we had our first Zoom ever,” she said.

According to Hemsworth, this is important to show where Geralt is at this point in his journey. “I wanted it to be able to show these moments of him opening up a little more,” the actor said. “My interpretation of this character is Geralt is a deeply empathetic person.” Hemsworth and Hissrich noted that they plan to have Geralt be more emotionally expressive and to show joy in the face of despair.

How Will Liam Hemsworth’s Arrival Change The Witcher?

It will be interesting to see the changes coming to Geralt of Rivia this season on The Witcher. He has always been closed off from society and never opened up to anyone other than Ciri, Yen, and Jaskier. However, according to Hemsworth, Geralt is reeling with doubt and is struggling. He is hurt and doesn’t know if he will ever find and save Ciri. It seems the most significant change this season is that Geralt needs to find strength from those around him to help him push on in his hero’s journey.

For the first three seasons, Henry Cavill delivered an excellent performance as the stoic and dangerous Geralt of Rivia. However, he was silent and deadly, and he let his actions speak louder than his words. It was rare to see him smile because he knew the dangerous world he was fighting for survival in. It seems that will change in Season 4, as Liam Hemsworth takes over as Geralt and the character becomes a little more human.

Whether this sells the change to fans or not remains to be seen. It has been a hard road with some fans, at least concerning the social media reaction to Henry Cavill leaving the series. While Hemsworth has his fans, primarily thanks to his appearance in The Hunger Games franchise, he is a very different actor from Cavill. It was concerning to see how the fantasy series could change with him in the lead role.

Liam Hemsworth isn’t saying he is going to take a comedic approach with Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 4. However, it does seem like he is going to make the monster hunter more empathetic and caring for those around him. Whether fans will buy into the change remains to be seen.

The Witcher Season 4 hits Netflix on October 30.

