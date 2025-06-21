Here’s How the Witcher Will Reportedly Explain Geralt’s Recasting in Season 4 (And 5)

The Witcher season 4 will be ushering in a new era for Netflix’s hit series, as Liam Hemsworth will be stepping into the role of Geralt of Rivia for both season 4 and the show’s conclusion in season 5. To this point we’ve seen Hemsworth as Geralt in various set photos, and that’s where fans learned that the show is recreating some scenes from previous seasons with Liam in the role, but a new report from Redanian Intelligence has now shed more light on how the recasting will be explained in seasons 4 and 5, and how the show is utilizing a story from the books to make it all work.

Season 4 will feature a character named Nimue, who is alive around 100 years after characters like Geralt, Ciri, and Jennifer have all passed away. They’ve become even more legendary in the years since their death, and Nimue (who is played by Eve Ridley) loves their stories and wants to learn more.

That’s when she meets a wandering storyteller named Stribog (played by Clive Russell), who occasionally stops by Nimue’s village and tells some of these stories in exchange for food. Season 4 is reportedly set to open with a scene featuring Stribog telling one of these stories to Nimue and some of the other village kids, and these kids keep interrupting him with other versions of his story they’ve heard.

As this is happening, there’s a montage of Geralt fighting Vilgefortz, with each cut featuring key differences. In one version, Geralt is fighting in his season 3 black shirt, and in another, he’s wearing his armor from season 2, and in each version, it’s Liam in the role. This allows Stribog (and the show) to fiddle with history and create the sense that this is actually how Geralt looked back then, establishing Liam in the role from that point on, though that’s not where this particular story thread ends.

Expanding the Story in Season 5

The report says that the second part of the storyline from the books will actually be adapted in season 5. That centers around a key new addition to the cast in Liv Andrusier, who will be playing the role of Condwiramurs Tilly in season 5. Condwiramurs is an oneiromancer, which is a mage who interprets and researches dreams. This stems from Lady of the Lake, as she ends up helping a now-adult Nimue to discover more about Ciri. This also links to a character named the Fisher King, but there’s no casting information regarding the character yet.

Season 4 will utilize this story to reframe the previous seasons and explain Liam Hemsworth stepping into the role, but in season 5, it appears that this will become a much bigger part of the show. We’ll have to wait and see how that is woven into the ongoing story in the present with Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer, but at least we now know how one of the biggest changes will be explained.

The Witcher season 4 is expected to hit later this year. Season 5 will be the final season, but there’s currently no release date for it.

