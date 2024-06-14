Hit-Monkey Season 2 First Look Released

Hit-Monkey wasn't the Marvel property that a lot of people expected to see get a TV series – an animated TV series, at that. However, the show clearly did well enough because Hit-Monkey Season 2 is on its way to Hulu.

(Photo: Marvel TV)

(Photo: Marvel TV)

(Photo: Marvel TV)

As you can see above, the first-look photos for Hit-Monkey Season 2 show the titular hitman monkey and his ghostly companion, Bryce are now in NYC. Season 1 saw Hit-Monkey go on a campaign of revenge across the Tokyo underworld, taking out scores of Yakuza who got in his way before being smuggled out of the country by Haruka (Ally Maki), who made a dynamic turnaround to be his ally.

Interestingly enough, one photo from Hit-Monkey Season 2 seems to reveal a seemingly possessed Haruka waiting outside a subway train for Hit-Monkey and Bryce, with a sword slung over her shoulder. That's an interesting development, that leads to other questions about the supporting cast of the show – namely Akkiko, who became the new Lady Bullseye after Hit-Monkey killed her uncle, Shinji Yokohama.

Obviously, Hit-Monkey's problems didn't get left behind in Japan, and NYC is about to become a whole new kind of battlefield – as teased by a photo of Hit-Monkey trying to scale a skyscraper.

What Is Hit-Monkey Season 2 About?

(Photo: Marvel TV)

According to the Hit-Monkey Season 2 synopsis: "In New York City, Monkey finds a path to escape his life of killing, while Bryce attempts to repair the damage to those he wronged in life. But what will it cost them to undo the past?"

As a series, Hit-Monkey follows "a Japanese snow monkey, aided by the ghost of an American assassin, goes on a killing spree, and becomes the famous 'killer of killers.'"

Celebrity voice actors for the show include Leslie Jones, Ally Maki, Cristin Milioti, Olivia Munn, with Fred Tatasciore as Hit-Monkey, and Jason Sudeikis as Bryce.

Hit-Monkey was originally going to be part of a connected universe of animated streaming shows from Marvel Television (apart from the MCU), which would also include Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., as well as the Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler shows that never made it to screen. and be set outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Hit-Monkey was greenlit for a sophomore season, it was announced that the series would no longer be branded as a Marvel show. The Marvel Television branding is now being revived by Marvel Studios.

Hit-Monkey Season 2 will start streaming on Hulu on Monday, July 15th.