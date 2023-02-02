Hulu Renews Marvel Show, but Removes Marvel Branding

A Marvel Hulu show is coming back, but it will look a bit different this season. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Hit-Monkey will be getting a Season 2. However, the animated program will no longer carry the Marvel branding that it wore in the first salvo of episodes. It's rare to see a show picked up after such a big gap between the first season and supposed follow-up. However, it's probably likely that Marvel wanted to make sure everything was consistent with their brand before setting sail on Season 2. Back in November of 2021, the animation side of the company with Hulu looked quite a bit different. Jeph Loeb greenlit four series including the monkey show, MODOK, Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler. Fans were excited at the announcements. But, in the end, only Hit-Monkey and Patton Oswalt's villain made it to the small screen.

Marvel TV no longer exists in its former iteration. Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are working to get some more continuity between TV and movies over on Disney+. But, it's nice to see Hulu adult animation fans still getting some love. It's been a weird few years for Marvel TV fans as the Defender-verse is seemingly on it's way to the big leagues with Charlie Cox's Daredevil getting a solo show on Disney+. Viewers that loved Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Gabriel Luna's Ghost Rider also would like to see those characters get the call-up at some point too. We'll have to wait and see what materializes.

Marvel Fans Have Some Other Mature Content To Look Forward To

Over on the MCU side of things, there has been growing rumbling among the fanbase about getting some adult-oriented stories in there. Well, Marvel Studios is set to scratch that itch with the previously-mentioned Daredevil: Born Again and Deadpool 3. The second title in that sequence is of special interest to the larger comic book fandom because of the tone of the first two Ryan Reynolds vehicles. Both Deadpool films have been wildly irreverent and decidedly more "mature" than what the MCU usually puts out there. But, Kevin Feige actually says that the worrying is largely for nothing. Check out what he had to say right here.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," Feige confirmed and said last year, "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

