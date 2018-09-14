First ‘Homecoming’ Trailer Features Julia Roberts in ‘Mr. Robot’ Creator’s New Series

With the end of Mr. Robot coming soon, series creator Sam Esmail lined up some star power for his followup coming to Amazon, with Julia Roberts leading the cast of Amazon’s new series Homecoming.

The first trailer for the new mystery thriller just debuted, giving fans their first look at Julia Roberts as the mind-wiped therapist of a mysterious organization that experiments on military veterans. Take a look above.

In the trailer, we can see that Homecoming will utilize Esmail’s mind-bending visual style that is so prevalent on Mr. Robot, while tackling similar themes of deception and perspective that the USA Network series handles. The synopsis teases major twists and turns are in store for viewers:

“Homecoming was created by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) and stars Roberts as Heidi Bergman, who was a caseworker for the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, which helps soldiers transition from battle to normal life. Four years after she left the job, she is working as a waitress when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) starts asking why she left. Heidi learns that there really is a whole labyrinth of mysteries surrounding the job she thought she left behind.”

The series is based on the fiction podcast of the same name created for Gimlet Media by Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz. The original podcast featured the vocal talents of Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac, David Schwimmer, Amy Sedaris, Alia Shawkat, Michael Cera, and more.

The podcast ran for two seasons, and it remains to be seen if the creators will pick back up again.

In the meantime, both Horowitz and Bloomberg are writing the Amazon series with Esmail directing, meaning it will be a faithful adaptation of the podcast. The streaming platform ordered two seasons of 10-episodes each. It is Roberts’ first scripted television series in her career.

Homecoming premieres on November 2nd on Amazon Prime.