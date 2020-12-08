Netflix Cancels Hoops After Only One Season

✖

After only one season, Netflix has decided not to move forward with any more episodes of the animated series Hoops, per Variety. Due to the coronavirus pandemic preventing traditional live-action productions to move forward, one would expect most studios to lean into animated content that could be more easily crafted under social-distancing guidelines, but it seems like Hoops' time has come to an end. According to one source close to the production, the benefits vs. the costs of the series, while considering the viewership numbers it earned, was a disparity too difficult to tackle. The series debuted on the service this past August.

Over on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the show earned 14% positive reviews, with the site noting, "Crude, rude, and aimless, Hoops' first season throws nothing but bricks."

Jake Johnson (New Girl, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) starred as Coach Ben Hopkins, a pathetic, angry, foul-mouthed coach desperate to prove himself, but always looking for an easy way to get the job done. He’s shameless and selfish, and given the opportunity to do the right thing, he fails most of the time. The series also starred Rob Riggle (Holey Moley, The Daily Show) as Barry Hopkins, Ben’s father who is a former pro-athlete turned steakhouse owner. Barry frequently rips his son, and doesn’t respect him, but still wants the best for him.

Natasha Leggero (Another Period, Broke) voiced Shannon, Ben’s estranged wife. She’s got a history of impulsive behavior and rash decisions, but has straightened up her life since leaving Ben and is focused on making her horse farm a success. Ron Funches (Harley Quinn, Undateable) voiced Ron, an assistant Coach and Ben’s best friend. Considerate, quiet, and patient, he’s Ben’s polar opposite. Cleo King (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Mike & Molly) voiced Opal, Ben’s boss and Principal of Lenwood High who doesn’t like her job and is nearly as foul-mouthed as Ben. She’s unlucky in love, superstitious, and has a talent for singing. A.D. Miles (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Wet Hot American Summer) voiced Matty, a 16-year-old seven-footer whose father abandoned him when he was young. Matty struggles with his body off the court and has a hard time making friends.

Hoops was created by Ben Hoffman, and executive produced by Hoffman, Johnson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Seth Cohen, and M. Dickson. The series was produced by 20th Century Fox Television and animated by Bento Box.

Are you disappointed that the series was cancelled? Let us know in the comments below!