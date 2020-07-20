Netflix's Hoops Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

Adult animation has grown in popularity in recent years, bringing to life unpredictable and genre-bending stories that couldn't quite work in live-action. Netflix's Hoops is setting out to join that fray -- and now we have a better idea of when the show will debut. Netflix debuted the first teaser trailer for the series, which confirms that it will be released exclusively on the platform on August 21st. The trailer also gives fans the best indication of what energy to expect from the animated sitcom, which centers on a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who thinks turning around his god awful team will take him to the “big leagues” and turn his miserable life around.

Jake Johnson (New Girl, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) will star as Coach Ben Hopkins, a pathetic, angry, foul-mouthed coach desperate to prove himself, but always looking for an easy way to get the job done. He’s shameless and selfish, and given the opportunity to do the right thing, he fails most of the time. The series also stars Rob Riggle (Holey Moley, The Daily Show) as Barry Hopkins, Ben’s father who is a former pro-athlete turned steakhouse owner. Barry frequently rips his son, and doesn’t respect him, but still wants the best for him.

Natasha Leggero (Another Period, Broke) will voice Shannon, Ben’s estranged wife. She’s got a history of impulsive behavior and rash decisions, but has straightened up her life since leaving Ben and is focused on making her horse farm a success. Ron Funches (Harley Quinn, Undateable) will voice Ron, an assistant Coach and Ben’s best friend. Considerate, quiet, and patient, he’s Ben’s polar opposite. Cleo King (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Mike & Molly) will voice Opal, Ben’s boss and Principal of Lenwood High who doesn’t like her job and is nearly as foul-mouthed as Ben. She’s unlucky in love, superstitious, and has a talent for singing. A.D. Miles (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Wet Hot American Summer) will voice Matty, a 16-year-old seven-footer whose father abandoned him when he was young. Matty struggles with his body off the court and has a hard time making friends.

Hoops is created by Ben Hoffman, and executive produced by Hoffman, Johnson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Seth Cohen, and M. Dickson. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and animated by Bento Box.

