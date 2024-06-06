Hotel Transylvania Spinoff Series Announced by Netflix

Dracula and his fearsome family are trading in their hotel for a motel as they make the leap from feature films to an animated series. After four Hotel Transylvania feature films, the franchise is moving to television for a new spinoff series at Netflix. On Thursday, the streaming service unveiled its full slate of upcoming animated shows and movies, and that slate included the surprise reveal of Motel Transylvania.

There isn't a lot of information about the show just yet, but Netflix's announcement did confirm that it's officially in the works and is expected to debut on the streamer at some point in 2025. Netflix also revealed a first look image from Motel Transylvania, which you can check out below.

(Photo: Netflix)

The series is seemingly set after the events of the four Hotel Transylvania films and centers on the father/daughter duo of Dracula and Mavis. Motel Transylvania will see them take their talents to sunny California, where they open a brand new resort for both monsters and humans.

Here's the official synopsis for Motel Transylvania:

"Motel Transylvania is open for business, as Drac and Mavis take a break from their Transylvanian haunts to set up a brand new resort for humans and monsters in the California desert. Vampires and sunshine... what can go wrong!? Motel Transylvania will be coming to Netflix next year!"

Motel Transylvania Cast

Netflix's announcement for Motel Transylvania didn't include any information about the show's cast, and fans will wonder whether or not anyone from the movie will be returning.

Adam Sandler starred in the first three Hotel Transylvania movies as Dracula. He didn't return for Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania, though, and he was replaced by Brian Hull. Selena Gomez voiced Mabel in all four films.

Given that he didn't take part in the fourth film, it would be surprising to see Sandler reprise his role for Motel Transylvania. That said, Sandler has had a very close relationship with Netflix for years now, as the streamer distributes the majority of his work. Maybe that's enough to get the original Drac back for the series.

The Hotel Transylvania films also featured the voices of Andy Samberg, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Kevin James, and several others. None of their characters were mentioned in Netflix's announcement, so it's unclear who will be seen in this new story. With Motel Transylvania not arriving until 2025, expect some more announcements on the horizon.