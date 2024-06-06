Plankton: The Movie Announced at Netflix

This year, one of Spongebob Squarepants' biggest supporting character, Sandy Cheeks, is getting her own feature-length film on Netflix. Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie will focus on the underwater squirrel as she attempts to save her adopted home, with Spongebob in tow in the CG-animated project. Thanks to the latest preview of Netflix's animated future, Plankton: The Movie has been announced as it will focus on the pint-sized villain who has been dead-set on stealing the Krusty Krab formula.

Voiced by Mr. Lawrence, Plankton has long been a thorn in the side of the manager and employees of the Krusty Krab. Running a rivaling fast food establishment dubbed the "Chum Bucket", the animated villain has long been searching for a way to outdo Mr. Krabs and continues to try to swipe the Krabby Paddy formula to this day. Alongside a new image and description for the film, Netflix has confirmed that several returning, and new, voice actors will be a part of the movie. As it stands, the cast includes Jilly Talley, Tom Kenny, Bill Gagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown, and Rodger Bumpass.

(Photo: Netflix & Paramount)

Plankton: The Movie First Look

While Plankton has been a villain in the Nickelodeon series, he hasn't been alone when it comes to his plans for world domination. The green antagonist has long had a computerized assistant in Karen, the more level headed member of the pair who routinely has had to pull his fat out of the fire. Needless to say, Karen will most likely have her work cut out for her when she is a part of Plankton's first movie next year.

Plankton: The Movie will be released on Netflix in 2025. Here's how the streaming service describes the movie focusing on Bikini Bottom's greatest threat, "Plankton's world is flipped upside down when his plan for world domination is thwarted." If you can't wait until Plankton's first solo film hits, Spongebob Squarepants and The Patrick Star Show remain stalwarts on Nickelodeon and Sandy Cheeks' upcoming movie will hit the streaming service on August 2nd this summer.

Via Press Release