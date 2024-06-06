Netflix's K-Pop: Demon Hunters Releases First Look: Watch

These days, K-pop is just about everywhere. The industry has been building for decades, but in the past several years, K-pop has become a truly global force. Thanks to social media, the K-pop fandom is absolutely massive, and Netflix wants in on the success. After all, it has K-Pop: Demon Hunters on the horizon, and the project just shared its first look.

As you can see above, the special peek at K-Pop: Demon Hunters comes courtesy of Netflix. The streaming service launched a massive teaser documenting its anime and animation goals through the next year. From Tomb Raider to SpongeBob SquarePants, the teaser is packed, and it includes footage of K-Pop: Demon Hunters.

(Photo: Netflix)

The footage proves the idols of K-Pop: Demon Hunters are downright dangerous. The film will feature a popular girl group at the top of the K-pop chain, but its members do more than simply sing. The girls are trained warriors who fight demons when they aren't on stage. K-Pop: Demon Hunters is the perfect combination of KCON and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and this Netflix reel proves as much.

For those unfamiliar with K-Pop: Demon Hunters, little is known about the movie's cast at this point, but work is coming along nicely. The Sony movie features Maggie King and Chris Applehans as directors. Hannah McMechan was brought in to pen the script with Danya Jimenez. And as for producer, Aron Warner brings the movie together.

Currently, Netflix has yet to announce a release date for K-Pop: Demon Hunters. In the meantime, you can check out the site's other demon-slaying series as the site recently added a new season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to its catalog.

