House of the Dragon: George R.R. Martin Says Series Needs "Four Full Seasons"

Believe it or not, there are just two more episodes in the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon. The acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has been on a tear since premiering in August, breaking records for HBO and establishing itself as the network's next major hit. In addition to these next two episodes, House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a second season, which showrunner Ryan Condal is already working on. Beyond that, fans have been wondering just how long the series can go.

HBO has currently ordered only one more season of House of the Dragon, but Game of Thrones creator and author George R.R. Martin believes the series will need at least a couple more. In his latest blog post, Martin said that it would take "four full seasons of 10 episodes each" to tell the complete story of the Dance of the Dragons.

The Dance of the Dragons is the war between Rhaenyra and Aegon II for control of the Iron Throne, a long affair that has its own section in Martin's book, Fire & Blood. To this point, the first season of House of the Dragon has essentially been a prelude to the war. The death of Viserys will act as a catalyst to the fight between the two half-siblings, essentially kicking off the Dance of the Dragons, which seems to be the main goal of the series.

Will Rhaenyra Become Queen on House of the Dragon?

From the beginning of the series, Rhaenyra has been established as the heir to the Iron Throne, set to become the first Queen of Westeros upon the death of her father, Viserys. However, many are hoping for Viserys and Alicent's son Aegon to be the Realm's next King. That leaves Rhaenyra in a difficult situation.

Fire & Blood describes a Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, which pits Rhaenyra against Aegon for control of the throne. If House of the Dragon continues following the blueprint, we'll see the start of that war very soon.

What do you think will happen over the final two episodes of House of the Dragon Season 1? Let us know in the comments!