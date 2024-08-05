House of the Dragon Showrunner Addresses Otto Hightower’s Season 2 Finale Twist

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS from the Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk… Sunday night’s Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon left fans with plenty of questions as the wait for Season 3 begins, especially when the episode cut to black just before a highly anticipated battle could begin. Additionally, one of the biggest puzzles stemming from the finale focused on Otto Hightower, who hasn’t been present for most of the season.

Otto, played by Rhys Ifans, was dismissed from his post as Hand of the King early on in the season, and he said he’d be returning to Oldtown. Fans haven’t seen or heard from Otto since, until a very mysterious scene in the final minutes of the Season 2 finale. Otto was being held captive in some sort of prison cell, only looking up when a light approached. We have no idea how he got there, how long he’s been imprisoned, or who is holding him. Unfortunately, it appears we won’t have any answers until the show returns.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At a press conference on Monday (per Variety), co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal was asked about Hightower’s return, and he kept things as cryptic as possible.

“We were delighted to have Rhys reenter the story, and I will just say that the Otto Hightower tale has not yet come to an end,” Condal explained.

Geeta Vasant Patel, House of the Dragon‘s Season 2 finale director, was also asked about the big Otto reveal in her own interview with Variety. Like Condal, she didn’t reveal any major information.

“I was asked to shoot that scene,” the director said. “I want to know where he is, too. I don’t know! Those guys talk about a lot of things in the writers’ room, and then they don’t tell us. They don’t tell any of us! They don’t tell the actors, either. I don’t think it’s fair.”

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.