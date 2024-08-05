House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Brings New Funko Pops

House of the Dragon Funko Pops

The Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon draws inspiration from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel about the history of House Targaryen. With Season 2 concluding on HBO this past weekend, Funko is launching a new wave of Pop figures that includes Rhaenyra Targaryen, Baela Targaryen, and Jacaerys Velaryon.

Pre-orders for these new House of the Dragon Funko Pop figures are live here at Entertainment Earth (free shipping on US orders $59+) and here on Amazon now. Details on previously released Pop figures in the House of the Dragon lineup can be found below. You can also find a ton of new House of the Dragon merch here at the WB Shop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

House of the Dragon Funko Pops

House of the Dragon Funko Pop wave 3 included Pop figures of Daemon Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, and a Deluxe Pop Ride of Rhaenys Targaryen with Meleys.

Again, re-orders for all of these new figures are available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+ and here on Amazon now. A Ser Christon Cole Funko Pop is also available as a Target exclusive. As you’ll see below, wave 2 included some pretty eye-popping Chase figures.

What Is House of the Dragon Season 2 About?



Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.