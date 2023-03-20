A beloved Hulu television series is about to be broadcast on linear television. On Monday, a new report from The Wrap revealed that How I Met Your Father will begin airing on Freeform in April. How I Met Your Father will premiere on Freeform on Tuesday, April 25, with a back-to-back airing of the series’ first two episodes, “Pilot” and “Fomo.” These episodes will air at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m, respectively. Subsequent episodes of How I Met Your Father will air on Tuesdays in batches of two, culminating in the show’s Season 1 finale, “Timing Is Everything”, on Tuesday, May 23rd.

It is unknown at this point if Hulu will continue this trend with How I Met Your Father‘s second season, which is currently debuting episodes weekly on Hulu. Disney has occasionally used Freeform and other ABC networks to showcase its streaming shows, but it was only one or a handful of episodes of Star Wars: Andor, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and The Santa Clauses.

What is How I Met Your Father about?

Taking a similar approach to “How I Met Your Mother,” the Hulu series follows Sophie (Hilary Duff) as the older version of herself (Kim Cattrall) recounts to her son the expansive story of the events leading up to how she got together with his father. Set in New York City, the eccentric but lovable friend group works their way through adulthood the best they can, with many messy exploits along the way.

The series also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, and Tien Tran.

“Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father,” executive producers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas said in a statement when the series was first announced. “We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)”

“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie,” Duff added. “As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”