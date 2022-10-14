How to Find the She-Hulk Season Finale's Hidden QR Code

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is officially in the books, capping off some wild storytelling within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show's Season 1 finale exceeded many fans' expectations by playing with the tropes of Marvel movies and Marvel Comics themselves, all while advancing the solo story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). In and amongst She-Hulk's many comic Easter eggs, the show has also kept up the tradition of sneaking in a QR code that, when scanned, leads to a free comic on Marvel Unlimited. If you're hoping to find the QR code in the show's season finale, we're here to help. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!

The QR code can be seen when Jen literally breaks the fourth wall and ends up in our "real world", where she confronts the writers and producers at Marvel for the direction that her story is going in. As she walks around the Marvel offices a QR code can be shown on the sign of the writers room door. The QR code ultimately leads to a very fitting comic — 1993's Sensational She-Hulk #50. The landmark issue sees Jen helping the editors at Marvel Comics pick a new creative team for her book, after writer-artist John Byrne, who frequently cameoed in the series as himself, is believed to be dead. The oversized issue features brief stories drawn by the who's-who of comics at the time, including Frank Miller, Walt Simonson, Dave Gibbons, and Adam Hughes.

Is She-Hulk renewed for a second season?

At the time of this writing, She-Hulk has not been confirmed to be renewed for a second season at Disney+. That isn't exactly abnormal in the landscape of MCU Disney+ shows, as nearly all of them have been self-contained stories that later feed into movies or other properties. The only live-action Marvel Disney+ show to immediately be confirmed for a second season was Loki, which broke the news during the post-credits scene of its Season 1 finale. While She-Hulk didn't do that outright, several lines of dialogue seemed to hint that Season 2 was in the cards.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

