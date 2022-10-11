She-Hulk: Episode 8's Hidden QR Code Revealed

With just one episode left to go in its first season, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been making quite the impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, paying tribute to comic canon at practically every turn. In addition to countless overt homages or inclusions of Marvel Comics lore, the show has kept up the trend of blink-and-you'll-miss-it Easter eggs in the form of QR codes, which lead anyone who scans them to a free comic on Marvel Unlimited. Episode 8, "Ribbit and Rip It!", included a pretty fitting comic, playing off of the dynamic between Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The QR code in question occurs when Matt and Jen first arrive at Leap-Frog's Lily Pad headquarters, and leads fans to 2014's She-Hulk #6. Written by Charles Soule with art by Ron Wimberly, the issue features Matt and Jen at opposing sides of a legal battle regarding Steve Rogers / Captain America.

"We have to keep reminding people that this is Jen's show, this is She-Hulk's show," She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao explained in a recent interview with Marvel.com. "Everything in the show is like, how can we either subvert a trope or defy expectations or ground something in funny reality. That's kind of the ethos of the show. So of course, it was just natural for this show, being so meta, that we would acknowledge and tease the classic Daredevil hallway fight. But then, of course, we would have to undercut it with our girl, She-Hulk."

"It just made so much sense that he would be on this show because both he and Jen are lawyers by day, Super Heroes outside of the office, even though Jen is doing it reluctantly," Gao said elsewhere in the interview. "What better character to kind of show how this struggle she's having is possible?"

