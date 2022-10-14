How SPOILER's Return Perfectly Sets Up She-Hulk Season 2

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law landed on Disney+ on Thursday, taking fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on one heck of a thrill ride. The live-action series has celebrated the decades-long comic tenure of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and how her lives as a lawyer and superhero begin to intersect and overlap. That all came to a head in some wild ways in the season finale, and one of the episode's most casual moments could have laid the groundwork for a key status quo change for Jen, if the show ends up getting renewed for a second season. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!

Towards the end of the episode, Jen and Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox), who is back in Los Angeles for only a week, end up at a cookout with Jen's family. Amid endearingly prying questions from Jen's family about their romantic future, Matt explains his law practice in New York City, and how he uses it to help those who can't help themselves. While Matt is describing this, Jen is looking at him endearingly. The scene echoes back to one of Jen and Matt's first conversations in Episode 8, where Matt explains how Jen can use her abilities as a lawyer and a Hulk to help the less fortunate, something that clearly inspired Jen to suit up and be a superhero in the pair's fight against Leap-Frog. Depending on if and how Jen gets inspired by this new conversation with Matt, it could possibly lead to one storyline of hers in the pages of Marvel Comics.

She-Hulk's Law Practice

In the 2014-2015 run of She-Hulk, from writer Charles Soule and Javier Pulido, Jen using her lawyer skills in a more pro-bono context became a focus. After she was fired from her latest high-profile law firm, which only saw her as a promotional stunt, she decides to start her own independent practice in an eclectic warehouse space in New York City. With the help of her paralegal, Angie Huang, and her best friend Patsy Walker, Jen helped the underprivileged, as well as some weirder legal cases concerning the likes of Doctor Doom's son and Captain America's wartime past.

While She-Hulk's season finale ends with Jen reentering the Los Angeles courthouse for work, it is not clear whether she got her job back at GLK&H, or is working independently. If the latter is the case, then a potential second season of She-Hulk — or a future appearance from Jen somewhere else in the MCU — could ultimately follow her opening her own practice in some capacity. While it would create more of a narrative hurdle to see some of Jen's colleagues at GLK&H again, it would open up the possibility for a lot of weirder legal cases to be brought to life.

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.