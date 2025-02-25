Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again First Reactions Call It Dark, Brutal, and Violent as Hell

Consider Daredevil saved. More than six years after Netflix canceled Marvel’s Daredevil after three seasons — spurring the fan-driven Save Daredevil campaign — the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is back with a vengeance in Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel’s Man Without Fear took to the streets of New York for the crimson-red carpet premiere of the Marvel TV series on Monday night, where those in attendance were the first to see the two-episode season premiere ahead of its March 4 streaming debut on Disney+.

The Kevin Feige-produced series reunites blind lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin-turned-Mayor of New York City Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) years after their last encounter in the final season of Marvel’s Daredevil, where Fisk made a deal with the Devil: keep Murdock’s identity secret, or lose his beloved Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer).

Following their respective returns to the MCU — Murdock in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and 2024’s Echo, and Fisk in 2021’s Hawkeye and Echo — Marvel’s Daredevil revival picks up with Matt fighting for justice through his bustling law firm rather than as the horn-headed guardian Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. (As he says in the trailer, “A line was crossed” some time prior to the series, explaining why the guilt-ridden Catholic has renounced vigilantism.)

Cox and D’Onofrio are joined in the series by returning cast members Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter/Bullseye), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), and Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/the Punisher). The cast includes Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, and Kamar de los Reyes as the vigilante Hector Ayala/White Tiger. Lou Taylor Pucci has been cast in an undisclosed role, and is possibly playing the serial killer artist Muse, and Tony Dalton is reprising his role from Hawkeye as Jack Duquesne.

With the social embargo lifted, the first reactions to the violent, mature-rated Marvel Television series have hit social media harder than a hallway fight scene. Read them below.

Chris Killian (@ChrisKillian): The first two episodes of #DaredevilBornAgain breathe a new, stylish energy into Daredevil that feels less grounded than the Netflix run, but more akin to the moodiness of the comics, which I personally loved. Prepare for a gut punch and avoid spoilers! (1/2) My biggest criticism is some of the CGI feels rushed, but overall, I loved the story and vibe of it all. This version of Daredevil feels much more like a superhero than he did on Netflix and is already probably my favorite Marvel Disney+ show in recent memory. (2/2)

Daredevil Updates (@DDUpdates): The show recaptures what made the original series so special but also takes it in a different direction. The tone and grit is authentic to the original show, and the writing never feels too dissimilar. The action feels sharper and better than the Netflix series.

Erik Davis (@ErikDavis): Marvel’s #DaredevilBornAgain comes out of the gate HOT! Among the strongest starts for a Marvel Studios TV show to date imo – the first two episodes are terrific, setting up a story that is part court procedural and part all-out brawling. There’s a fight in EP 1 that is all done in one shot w/ a wild ending – really kicks off the series in a memorable way. Honestly reminds me a bit of #ThePenguin in terms of a city in chaos and a larger-than-life gangster trying to rule all. Similar vibes but the fights in Daredevil are already next level. This show might have some of the best brawls we’ve seen from the MCU. I’m instantly hooked and can’t wait to see where it goes from here.

Big Screen Leaks (@bigscreenleaks): #DaredevilBornAgain’s first two episodes are an adrenaline rush unlike anything I’ve felt from the MCU in a long time. Being back in this world feels so good and you can feel the love everyone involved has for the Netflix series. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio slip into their roles again effortlessly, and Michael Gandolfini is a scene-stealer. The action is BRUTAL and excellently choreographed from top to bottom. It’s truly a spectacle. This is a MAJOR win for Marvel Studios and Season 2 can’t come soon enough! The show’s first episode does a great job reintroducing us to this world again and then kicks off this new era in the second episode flawlessly, leaving me wanting more ASAP!

Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets): Saw the first 2 episodes of DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN & it pulls no punches. Some bold choices are made in the first 10 minutes that I hope this story lands cause if not.. hoo boy. Would love to see more street level adult storytelling from Marvel.

Sean O’Connell (@Sean_Oconnell): Holy Hell’s Kitchen! #DaredevilBornAgain opens with a lengthy, devastating sequence that screams, “This is just as brutal as Netflix.” From there, the 2 episodes lay out a layered story about cops, vigilantes, and guilt. Read DEVIL’S REIGN as a refresh. Off to a GREAT start!

POC Culture (@POCculture): I’ve seen 2 episodes of #DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN! It’s a perfect blend of old & new. It combines the grit of the original with the flair of the #MCU. Incredible bone-crunching action mixed w/ the focus on character development that makes Daredevil special. #DaredevilBornAgain

Anthony Gagliardi (@AJGaliardi): #DaredevilBornAgain is GRITTY, RUTHLESS & UNFORGIVINGLY BLOODY! Fans of the original series are in for a treat, echoing the first season’s intensity and rage. Cox & D’Onofrio still steal the show. Two episodes in, and all I can say is The Man Without Fear is BACK!

The Reel Roundup (@BenMkWrites): Like a no-holds-barred street brawl, #DaredevilBornAgain is a return to form for Hell’s Kitchen’s most iconic vigilante that brings some much-needed grit to the MCU. Much more than just a superhero-themed twist on Law & Order, it’s easily the best Marvel TV series since #XMen97.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres Tuesday, March 4 on Disney+.