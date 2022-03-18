Fear the Walking Dead‘s zombie submarine spinoff Dead in the Water is surfacing at AMC+. Announced by AMC Networks last spring, the digital original scripted special set aboard the USS Pennsylvania flashes back to before Season 6 of Fear on the eve of the walker apocalypse. Nick Stahl, who recurred in the second half of last season as Riley, reprises his role as the submarine weapons officer who helped Teddy (John Glover) fire the warheads that turned Texas into ground zero of the nuclear-zombie apocalypse.

Dead in the Water rewinds to the eve of the apocalypse, where a conflicted officer and new father (Stahl) fights for survival just as the apocalypse hits. Shipmates turn one-by-one with no explanation, and the USS Pennsylvania becomes a nuclear-fueled and walker-filled death trap with no way out.

The new streaming special premieres Sunday, April 10, exclusively on AMC+. Part 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 premieres with the first two episodes exclusively on AMC+ on Sunday, April 17, with subsequent episodes available one week ahead of AMC beginning April 24.

Nick Stahl as Riley on Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead.

“We are working on telling the backstory of the USS Pennsylvania. I can’t say much other than we’re figuring it out right now,” Ian Goldberg, co-showrunner of Fear TWD, told Twitch’s TWDUniverse last summer. “We have a story, we have a script, and we’re just putting the pieces in place.”

Goldberg teased there’s “a really cool story of how that crew that we met in [Fear’s] Episode 615 [‘USS Pennslyvania’] met that fate and a few other pieces of the mythology. I won’t say too much beyond that, but I think it’ll be really cool.”

Goldberg and co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss executive produce Dead in the Water with Fear executive producer and AMC’s TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple.Jacob Pinion, who penned the six-episode Fear Season 5 digital tie-in The Althea Tapes and the Season 6 episode “Damage From the Inside,” wrote Dead in the Water.

