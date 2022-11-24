The countdown is on to Thanksgiving and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022. For its 96th edition, the time-honored annual holiday tradition will add four new character balloons and five new floats, joining a lineup that includes a dozen marching bands and more than two dozen performers. Hosted by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, this year's broadcast will feature a grand finale by Mariah Carey, performing her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You," and a parade-ending appearance by Santa Claus. It all happens live from New York City on Thursday, November 24th.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022, including start time, parade lineup of balloons and floats, and how to watch on TV or streaming.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Start Time



The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts Thursday, November 24th, at 9 a.m. ET/PT. The event officially kicks off at 8:45 a.m. ET. and airs 9 a.m. – noon. An encore telecast will air at 2 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022



You can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live on NBC or streaming on Peacock starting at 9 a.m. in all time zones.

How to Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Streaming

For cord-cutters, you can watch the parade on the Peacock app or website via the following devices and platforms:

TV: Android TV, Apple TV, COX, Fire TV, LG TV, Hisense VIDAA, Roku, Samsung, Vizio Smart TV, Xfinity

Computer: Chrome OS, macOS, Windows PC

Mobile & Tablet: Android Phones & Tablets, Fire Tablet, iPhone and iPad

Game Consoles: PlayStation, Xbox

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup: Balloons



New balloons include:



Bluey by BBC

Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Abrams Books

DINO and Baby DINO by Sinclair Oil

Striker, the U.S. Soccer Star by FOX Sports

Stuart the Minion from Illumination



Returning balloons include:



Ada Twist, Scientist by Netflix

Astronaut Snoopy by PEANUTS Worldwide

The Boss Baby from DreamWorks Animation

Goku by Toei Animation

Funko Pop!-inspired Grogu by Funko and in partnership with Lucasfilm

Chase from PAW Patrol by Nickelodeon

Pillsbury Doughboy by Pillsbury

Red Titan from "Ryan's World" by Sunlight Entertainment and pocket.watch

Ronald McDonald by McDonald's USA

Papa Smurf from The Smurfs by Nickelodeon

Pikachu & Eevee by The Pokémon Company International

SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary by Nickelodeon



Also featuring: Sinclair's Baby DINOs, the Go Bowling balloonicles, Hot Air Dolly by Universal Orlando Resort, Smokey Bear by the USDA Forest Service, and Macy's reindeer Tiptoe and Toni the Bandleader Bear.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup: Floats



New floats include:

Baby Shark by Pingfong and Nickelodeon (Ziggy Marley)

Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party by Toys"R"Us (Jordin Sparks)

People of First Light by Macy's

Supersized Slumber by Netflix (Ballet Hispánico)

The Wondership by Wonder (Cam)



Returning floats include:



1-2-3 Sesame Street by Sesame Workshop (The cast and Muppets of Sesame Street)

Big City Cheer by Spirit of America Productions (Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles)

Big Turkey Spectacular by Jennie-O (Paula Abdul)

Birds of a Feather Stream Together by Peacock (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg)

Blue's Clues & You! by Nickelodeon (Josh Dela Cruz)

The Brick-changer by The LEGO® Group (Fitz and the Tantrums)

Celebration Gator by the Louisiana Office of Tourism (Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue)

Christmas in Town Square by Lifetime (Kirk Franklin)

Colossal Wave of Wonder by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions (Sean Paul)

Deck the Halls by Balsam Hill (Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan)

Elf Pets by The Lumistella Company

Everyone's Favorite Bake Shop by Entenmann's

Fantasy Chocolate Factory by Kinder (Big Time Rush)

Harvest in the Valley by Green Giant (Jordan Davis)

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown by Hallmark Channel (Joss Stone) Her Future is STEM-Sational by Olay (Betty Who)

Macy's Singing Christmas Tree (Macy's Choir)

Magic Meets the Sea by Disney Cruise Line (Captain Minnie Mouse and Friends)

Santa's Sleigh (Santa Claus)

Snoopy's Doghouse by PEANUTS Worldwide

Tom Turkey (Mario Lopez and family)

Toy House of Marvelous Milestones by New York Life (Dionne Warwick) Winter Wonderland in Central Park by Macy's (Jimmy Fallon and The Roots)

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup: Performers

This year's lineup of performers features:



Paula Abdul

Big Time Rush

Cam

Jordan Davis

Blue's Clues & You! Host Josh Dela Cruz

Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Fitz and the Tantrums

Kirk Franklin

Mario Lopez and family

Ziggy Marley

Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles

The cast and Muppets of Sesame Street

Sean Paul

The cast of Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg)

Joss Stone

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

Jordin Sparks

Dionne Warwick

Betty Who

The stars of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway's Funny Girl, plus musical numbers from A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, The Lion King, and the Radio City Rockettes

The dancers of Ballet Hispánico, the Big Apple Circus, Boss Kids, the Fusion Winter Guard, the Kilgore Rangerettes, the Sigma Gamma Rho Centennial Steppers, the St. John's Dance Team, the puppeteering skills of Phantom Limb, and the Spirit of America Cheer and Spirit of America Dance Stars

Mariah Carey

Santa Claus

For more Thanksgiving 2022, see our guides on where to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving this year and how to watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles, early Amazon Black Friday deals, and more holiday shopping deals.