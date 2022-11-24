How to Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022
The countdown is on to Thanksgiving and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022. For its 96th edition, the time-honored annual holiday tradition will add four new character balloons and five new floats, joining a lineup that includes a dozen marching bands and more than two dozen performers. Hosted by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, this year's broadcast will feature a grand finale by Mariah Carey, performing her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You," and a parade-ending appearance by Santa Claus. It all happens live from New York City on Thursday, November 24th.
Read on for everything you need to know about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022, including start time, parade lineup of balloons and floats, and how to watch on TV or streaming.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Start Time
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts Thursday, November 24th, at 9 a.m. ET/PT. The event officially kicks off at 8:45 a.m. ET. and airs 9 a.m. – noon. An encore telecast will air at 2 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022
You can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live on NBC or streaming on Peacock starting at 9 a.m. in all time zones.
How to Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Streaming
For cord-cutters, you can watch the parade on the Peacock app or website via the following devices and platforms:
TV: Android TV, Apple TV, COX, Fire TV, LG TV, Hisense VIDAA, Roku, Samsung, Vizio Smart TV, Xfinity
Computer: Chrome OS, macOS, Windows PC
Mobile & Tablet: Android Phones & Tablets, Fire Tablet, iPhone and iPad
Game Consoles: PlayStation, Xbox
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup: Balloons
New balloons include:
Bluey by BBC
Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Abrams Books
DINO and Baby DINO by Sinclair Oil
Striker, the U.S. Soccer Star by FOX Sports
Stuart the Minion from Illumination
Returning balloons include:
Ada Twist, Scientist by Netflix
Astronaut Snoopy by PEANUTS Worldwide
The Boss Baby from DreamWorks Animation
Goku by Toei Animation
Funko Pop!-inspired Grogu by Funko and in partnership with Lucasfilm
Chase from PAW Patrol by Nickelodeon
Pillsbury Doughboy by Pillsbury
Red Titan from "Ryan's World" by Sunlight Entertainment and pocket.watch
Ronald McDonald by McDonald's USA
Papa Smurf from The Smurfs by Nickelodeon
Pikachu & Eevee by The Pokémon Company International
SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary by Nickelodeon
Also featuring: Sinclair's Baby DINOs, the Go Bowling balloonicles, Hot Air Dolly by Universal Orlando Resort, Smokey Bear by the USDA Forest Service, and Macy's reindeer Tiptoe and Toni the Bandleader Bear.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup: Floats
New floats include:
Baby Shark by Pingfong and Nickelodeon (Ziggy Marley)
Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party by Toys"R"Us (Jordin Sparks)
People of First Light by Macy's
Supersized Slumber by Netflix (Ballet Hispánico)
The Wondership by Wonder (Cam)
Returning floats include:
1-2-3 Sesame Street by Sesame Workshop (The cast and Muppets of Sesame Street)
Big City Cheer by Spirit of America Productions (Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles)
Big Turkey Spectacular by Jennie-O (Paula Abdul)
Birds of a Feather Stream Together by Peacock (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg)
Blue's Clues & You! by Nickelodeon (Josh Dela Cruz)
The Brick-changer by The LEGO® Group (Fitz and the Tantrums)
Celebration Gator by the Louisiana Office of Tourism (Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue)
Christmas in Town Square by Lifetime (Kirk Franklin)
Colossal Wave of Wonder by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions (Sean Paul)
Deck the Halls by Balsam Hill (Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan)
Elf Pets by The Lumistella Company
Everyone's Favorite Bake Shop by Entenmann's
Fantasy Chocolate Factory by Kinder (Big Time Rush)
Harvest in the Valley by Green Giant (Jordan Davis)
Heartwarming Holiday Countdown by Hallmark Channel (Joss Stone) Her Future is STEM-Sational by Olay (Betty Who)
Macy's Singing Christmas Tree (Macy's Choir)
Magic Meets the Sea by Disney Cruise Line (Captain Minnie Mouse and Friends)
Santa's Sleigh (Santa Claus)
Snoopy's Doghouse by PEANUTS Worldwide
Tom Turkey (Mario Lopez and family)
Toy House of Marvelous Milestones by New York Life (Dionne Warwick) Winter Wonderland in Central Park by Macy's (Jimmy Fallon and The Roots)
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup: Performers
This year's lineup of performers features:
Paula Abdul
Big Time Rush
Cam
Jordan Davis
Blue's Clues & You! Host Josh Dela Cruz
Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan
Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Fitz and the Tantrums
Kirk Franklin
Mario Lopez and family
Ziggy Marley
Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles
The cast and Muppets of Sesame Street
Sean Paul
The cast of Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg)
Joss Stone
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue
Jordin Sparks
Dionne Warwick
Betty Who
The stars of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway's Funny Girl, plus musical numbers from A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, The Lion King, and the Radio City Rockettes
The dancers of Ballet Hispánico, the Big Apple Circus, Boss Kids, the Fusion Winter Guard, the Kilgore Rangerettes, the Sigma Gamma Rho Centennial Steppers, the St. John's Dance Team, the puppeteering skills of Phantom Limb, and the Spirit of America Cheer and Spirit of America Dance Stars
Mariah Carey
Santa Claus
For more Thanksgiving 2022, see our guides on where to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving this year and how to watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles, early Amazon Black Friday deals, and more holiday shopping deals.