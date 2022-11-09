Where to Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving This Year

To quote Charlie Brown: "We've got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us." With another holiday comes another Peanuts holiday special, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, based on the iconic comic strip by Charles M. Schulz. As much a Thanksgiving tradition as Lucy tricking that ol' blockhead into kicking the football, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving has regularly aired on broadcast television since 1973. But like its predecessors — 1965's A Charlie Brown Christmas and 1966's It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown — the Peanuts Thanksgiving special won't be broadcast on ABC or PBS in 2022.

Thankfully, there's a way to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free this year:

When Does Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Come on TV?

The Peanuts Thanksgiving special won't air on television in 2022. In 2020 and 2021, Apple agreed a special broadcast of the Peanuts holiday specials without commercial interruption on PBS and PBS KIDS, but there are no airings scheduled on network or cable TV.

Where Can I Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving?



A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is available to stream on Apple TV+ with a subscription. New subscribers can sign up for a free 7-day Apple TV Plus trial to watch Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and other titles without additional cost; after 7 days, the price is $6.99 per month.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app and dozens of app-supported devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV streaming devices and TVs, XBox and Playstation consoles, Roku, Comcast Xfinity, and Chromecast with Google TV.

How to Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Streaming for Free

This year, Apple TV+ will provide special free windows for nonsubscribers to stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving without a subscription. You can watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free from November 23rd through November 27th on Apple TV+.

Peanuts Holiday Specials on Apple TV Plus

A Peanuts holiday collection is available for streaming on Apple TV+. The library includes:

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

A Charlie Brown Christmas

It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown

Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne

It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown!

Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad) With Love

Snoopy Presents: It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown

Snoopy Presents: Lucy's School

Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 (Original Documentary)

(Original Documentary) Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Original Documentary)

