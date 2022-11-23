Where to Watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles This Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, give thanks for all the ways to watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles. The seminal John Hughes holiday classic stars Steve Martin and John Candy as two ill-fated travelers trying to get home in time for Thanksgiving: tightly-wound family man Neal Page (Martin) and lovable blabbermouth salesman Del Griffith (Candy). Arriving in time for the film's 35th anniversary, Planes, Trains and Automobiles is now available to own for the first time on 4K UHD with all the trimmings, including over 75 minutes of never-before-seen extended and deleted scenes recently unearthed by the Hughes estate.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to stream Planes, Trains and Automobiles and how to watch the movie for free in time for Thanksgiving.

Where to Watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles Online



Planes, Trains and Automobiles is available to stream now on Paramount+, the Paramount+ Amazon Prime Video Channel, AMC+, the AMC+ Amazon Prime Video Channel, FuboTV, SpectrumTV, and Pluto TV.

The film is also available to rent ($2.99) or purchase ($9.99) digitally on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, the Microsoft Store, YouTube, Vudu, DIRECTV, Redbox, AMC Theatres on Demand, and Apple TV+.

Where to Stream Planes, Trains and Automobiles for Free

Planes, Trains and Automobiles is streaming on-demand for subscribers on Paramount+, AMC+, FuboTV, and Pluto TV. New subscribers can try a Paramount Plus free trial to watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles for free in their first week. After a 7-day free trial, Paramount+ plans begin at $4.99/month (Essential with limited ads) or $9.99/month (Premium with no ads except live TV and a few shows).

To watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles free without a subscription, tune into the free streaming service Pluto TV to stream without any payment or passwords.

Where Can I Watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles Deleted Scenes?



The new Planes, Trains and Automobiles 4K release, out November 22nd from Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment, includes a "Lost Luggage" Blu-ray bonus disc featuring a collection of never-before-seen extended and deleted scenes that were recently discovered in the archives of writer, producer and director John Hughes. According to the disc version: "The low picture and audio quality of this material is due to the age and format of the VHS tapes on which the scenes were found."

Planes, Trains and Automobiles deleted scenes include:

Waiting to Board (Extended)

Seatmates (Extended)

Airplane Food (Deleted)

Dooby's Taxiola (Extended)

Edelen's Braidwood Inn – Part 1 (Extended)

Edelen's Braidwood Inn – Part 2 (Extended)

Broke at Breakfast (Extended)

99 Bottles of Beer on the Bus (Deleted)

The El Rancho Motel (Extended)

The Oshkonoggin Cheese Truck (Extended)

In Planes, Trains and Automobiles, "Easily excitable Neal Page (Steve Martin) is somewhat of a control freak. Trying to get home to Chicago to spend Thanksgiving with his wife (Laila Robins) and kids, his flight is rerouted to a distant city in Kansas because of a freak snowstorm, and his sanity begins to fray. Worse yet, he is forced to bunk up with talkative Del Griffith (John Candy), whom he finds extremely annoying. Together they must overcome the insanity of holiday travel to reach their intended destination."