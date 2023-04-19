How to Watch Power Rangers Reunion Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

It's almost time to go go, Power Rangers! 30 years after Zordon recruited the team of teenagers with attitudes in 1993's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, two original Rangers are back in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. Netflix's new scripted 30th anniversary team-up special reunites the first generation Black Ranger Zack Taylor (Walter Emanuel Jones) and Blue Ranger Billy Cranston (David Yost) with successor Rangers Rocky DeSantos (Steve Cardenas), Kat Hillard (Catherine Sutherland), Aisha Campbell (Karan Ashley), and Adam Park (Johnny Yong Bosch) to face off against the team's oldest arch-nemesis: Rita Repulsa (Barbara Goodson).

Below, find out everything you need to know about how to watch the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reunion, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, as soon as it premieres.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Release Date



Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is streaming Wednesday, April 19th, on Netflix.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Release Time on Netflix



Netflix has confirmed the global release times for the Power Rangers reunion on April 19th:

12 a.m. – Los Angeles

2 a.m. – Mexico City

3 a.m. – New York

4 a.m. – Sao Paolo

8 a.m. – London

9 a.m. – Paris

9 a.m. – Cape Town

10 a.m. – Nairobi

3 p.m. – Manila

5 p.m. – Sydney

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Run Time

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always clocks in just under an hour at 55 minutes.

Cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always: Who's in the Power Rangers Reunion?



Once a Ranger, always a Ranger. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always stars Walter Emanuel Jones as Black Ranger Zack Taylor and David Yost as Blue Ranger Billy Cranston, reprising their original roles from 1993's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Other returning Rangers include Catherine Sutherland as Pink Ranger Katherine "Kat" Hillard (who replaced Amy Jo Johnson's Pink Ranger Kimberly), Steve Cardenas as Red Ranger Rocky DeSantos (replacing Austin St. John's Red Ranger Jason), Johnny Yong Bosch as second Black Ranger Adam Park (who replaced Jones' OG Black Ranger), and Karan Ashley as Yellow Ranger Aisha Campbell (replacing the late Thuy Trang's Trini Kwan).

Barbara Goodson returns to voice Rita Repulsa — now the villainous Robo Rita — with Richard Horvitz reprising the role of robotic Ranger assistant Alpha 5. Charlie Kersh joins the Rangers as Minh Kwan, the teen daughter of Trini Kwan, the original Yellow Ranger.

Power Rangers: Once & Always Synopsis



In the scripted team-up special set 30 years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face-to-face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Named after the legendary mantra "once a Ranger, always a Ranger," the Power Rangers reunion "reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

Power Rangers: Once & Always Review



Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is "a Power Rangers event not to be missed," Matthew Aguilar writes in a spoiler-free review for ComicBook. The special "delivers the best sort of nostalgia trip, one that brings together all the things you loved about the original series and blends in modern elements and a central story that means something to the fanbase and the franchise. It's not perfect, but those who jump in will find a special that will immensely entertain while also paying tribute to icons of the franchise — and no Ranger fan should miss out."

Watch Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Trailer



