Hulu National Streaming Day 2023 Subscription Deal Is On

May 20th 2023 is National Streaming Day – an unofficial holiday that Roku conjured up in 2014 to celebrate the technology that allows us to stream movies, music, and more just about anywhere. Of course, every day is national streaming day these days, but a yearly event like this is the perfect opportunity to offer up a deal. That said, Hulu is offering their ad-supported plan for $2 a month for 3 months.

Note that new Hulu subscribers and returning subscribers that have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month are eligible to get 3 months of Hulu's ad supported plan for $2 per month. After that period ends, the price will go back up to $7.99 per month. Just make sure to cancel before the discount period ends if you choose not to continue. You can sign up right here at Hulu until 11:59 PM PST on May 27th.

Of course, the ad supported Hulu plan means you'll have to deal with the occasional commercial, but it's well worth it to enjoy 3 months of content for for only $6. That will be plenty of time to catch up on hit Hulu series like the Futurama revival in July and Only Murders in the Building, which kicks off Season 3 on August 8th. That said, you can check out everything coming to Hulu in May 2023 right here. You can keep tabs on more current and upcoming Hulu shows right here.

Keep in mind that Disney and Hulu are moving closer together, with both Disney+ and Hulu combining into one app later this year. There is also a good chance that Disney ends up buying out Comcast's stake in Hulu at some point in the future. However, at this point, Disney CEO Bob Iger is looking to keep the offerings separate:

"While we continue to offer Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ as standalone options, this is a logical progression of our DTC offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers, while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience," Iger explained.

The fine print for the Hulu Streaming Day $1 deal reads:

"Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Offer for Hulu (With Ads) plan only: $2/month for 3 months, then auto-renews at $7.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 11:59 PM PT on 5/27/23. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month) only; Disney+ Basic (With Ads) subscribers are not eligible."