Hulu Renews Hit New Series For Season 2

Hulu is already renewing one of its original new series for season 2 – a valid sign that the show is a bonafide hit. The show in question is Steve Martin and Martin Short’s comedic mystery series Only Murders in the Building, which also stars pop singer Selena Gomez. Only Murders in the Building is getting second season renewal as the first season hits the halfway point this week (episode 5 was released today on Hulu), which bodes well for how the streaming service views the show, in terms of both critical response and ratings. Only Murders in the Building first premiered on August 31st and is produced by 20th Century Television.

“Everyone in our amazing ‘Building’ worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection,” series co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman said in a statement. “To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So I’ll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more!”

“There has been something about this project that felt almost fated from the start; from Dan’s first lunch with Steve in which Steve happened to mention he had an idea for a series, to John jumping aboard to co-create it, to Steve’s agreeing to star but only if Marty joined him, to the inspired addition of Selena,” 20th Television president Karey Burke added. “The comedy this team delivered has been the obsession of every executive at this studio, and our friends at Hulu have treated it like the crown jewel that it is. And now, thanks to the incredible audience response, we are so happy to say there will be more murders in the building — which is great news for everyone, except perhaps the residents of the Arconia.”

Synopsis: Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, who share an obsession with a true crime podcast. After a murder in their building, the three neighbors decide to start their own show that covers their investigation of the murder.

Only Murders in the Building is now streaming on Hulu.