Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2024
Returning TV and Halloween specials highlight Hulu's October lineup.
October may still be over a week away, but Hulu is already preparing subscribers for the month ahead. The streaming service recently released its October newsletter, which reveals every movie and TV show set to be added to its lineup. Between the returning TV shows and some new Halloween offerings, there's plenty for subscribers to look forward to.
There are some major TV additions and returns coming to Hulu in the month of October. The hit CBS series Tracker will actually be added to Hulu's lineup prior to the new season premiering on TV. The entire first season of the Justin Hartley series will hit Hulu on October 13th. Later in the month, on October 22nd, Hulu will host the premiere of the final season of What We Do in the Shadows.
To get in the spirit of Halloween, Hulu will be releasing two Halloween specials from popular animated shows. Solar Opposites will be getting its second Halloween special on October 7th, while October 14th will see Family Guy: The Halloween Special added to the service.
You can check out the full list of Hulu's October additions below!
October 1st
The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 31, 33 and 34
America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 11-15
CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 6-10
Survivor: Complete Seasons 14-19
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 8
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
All My Puny Sorrows
An American Citizen
Annabelle Comes Home
Barbarian
Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Blood In
Bogus
Cadillac Records
Celeste and Jesse Forever
Chasing Papi
Coco (En Espanol)
The Dancer Upstairs
Dashcam
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes
Don't Say A Word
Edward Scissorhands
El Crimen Del Cacaro Gumaro
The Empty Man
Evita
The Fly (1986)
From Hell
The Happening
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Hills Have Eyes 2
The Hitmans Bodyguard
The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard
I Wanna Dance With Somebody
It's a Wonderful Knife
Joy Ride (2001)
Just Wright
La Cara Oculta
La Misma Luna (Aka: Under The Same Moon)
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lego Ninjago Movie
Long Shot
Ma
Miami Rhapsody
Miss Bala
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mrs. Doubtfire
The New Age
Nightmare Alley
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl
Planet of the Apes (2001)
The Princess Bride
The Purge
The Purge: Election Year
Q&A
Ready or Not
The Return of Tanya Tucker
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Sideways
Signs
Silkwood
The Sixth Sense
Stripper
Sunchaser
Swimfan
That Night
The Curse of La Llorona
The Warrior's Way
Todo Cambia
Turtle Beach
Unbreakable
Underwater
We Bought a Zoo
X-Men: The Last Stand
October 2nd
Last Days of the Space Age: Complete Season 1
#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 1
101 Fast Foods That Changed The World: Complete Season 1
After the First 48: Complete Season 9
Ax Men: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
Campus Nightmares: Complete Season 1
Designing Blind: Complete Season 1
Double Divas: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Eleven: Complete Season 1
Evil Up Close: Complete Season 1
Flippin' Sisters!: Complete Season 1
The Haunting Of. . . : Complete Seasons 4 and 5
THE HAUNTING OF...SPECIALS: Complete Season 1
House vs. House: Complete Season 1
Jacked: Auto Theft Task Force: Complete Season 1
Lost U-Boats of WWI: Complete Season 1
My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
My Ghost Story: Hauntings Revealed: Complete Season 1
My Life As A Gangster Girl: Complete Season 1
Pawnography: Complete Season 1
Scraps: Parts Uneaten: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Polygamy: Complete Season 1
Stalked by a Ghost: Complete Season 1
Supernatural Sisters: Complete Season 1
The Real Wolfman: Complete Season 1
The UnXplained: Complete Season 6
Tiny House Nation: Family Edition: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Nation: Unpacked: Complete Season 1
UFO Files: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Undercover: Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1
Abracadaver
October 3rd
Hold Your Breath: Film Premiere
Witches: Truth Behind the Trials: Series Premiere
Dan Da Dan: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Killer Cases: Complete Season 5
October 4th
Blood for Dust
October 5th
American Justice: Complete Season 15 and 16
American Murder House: Complete Season 1
American Restoration: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters: Complete Season 2
Billy the Exterminator: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBBED)
Cajun Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
Casey Anthony's Parents Speak: Complete Season 1
Demon Lord, Retry! R: Season Premiere (SUBBED)
Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1
First Blood: Complete Season 1
Get Swank'd: Complete Season 1
Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America: Complete Season 1
Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Swamp Mysteries: Complete Season 2
Wahlburgers: Complete Seasons 8 and 9
October 7th
Solar Opposites: Halloween Special
October 8th
What Would You Do?: Season 17 Premiere
Black Out: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)
Coroner: Complete Series
October 9th
La Máquina: Complete Limited Series
Scamanda: Series Premiere
Accused: Season 2 Premiere
October 10th
Abbott Elementary: Season 4 Premiere
Expedition Amazon
American Hoggers: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
American Pickers: Complete Seasons 22 and 23
Ancient MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1
Appalachian Outlaws: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier: Complete Season 1
The Family That Slays Together: Complete Season 1
Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 2
Griselda: The Godmother: Complete Season 1
Growing Up Gotti: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Haunted Encounters: Face to Face: Complete Season 1
I Love You...But I Lied: Complete Season 3
I Love You...But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1
I Solved a Murder: Complete Season 1
I Survived . . . : Complete Seasons 6-9
I'll Haunt You When I'm Dead: Complete Season 1
Long Island Serial Killer: Complete Season 1
Mobsters : Complete Seasons 3-5
MonsterQuest: Chasing Bigfoot: Complete Season 1
MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures: Complete Season 1
Ms. Murder: Complete Season 1
Murder at the Country Club: Complete Season 1
Swamp People: Complete Season 15
Triple Digit Flip: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Grab
October 11th
Mr. Crocket: Film Premiere
Dragon Ball DAIMA: Series Premiere (SUBBED)
Aliens In The Attic
Fright Night (2011)
Sting (2024)
October 12th
Celebrity Close Calls: Complete Season 1
Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classics): Complete Season 3 and 4
Celebrity House Hunting: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Seasons 4, 18-19, 21 and 24
Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2
My Haunted House: Complete Season 3
My Haunted Vacation: Complete Season 1
Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1-3
Taking the Stand: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
The Definitive Guide to the Mob: Complete Season 1
October 13th
Tracker: Complete Season 1
October 14th
Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte: Complete Season 1
Family Guy: Halloween Special
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
October 15th
FX's American Horror Stories: Huluween Event
The Three Musketeers – Part I: D'Artagnan
The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady
October 16th
Nemesis: Complete Season 1
October 17th
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 5
Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 2
Butterfly Tale
October 18th
Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara: Documentary Premiere
Rivals: Complete Season 1
The Devil's Climb
Mayhem!
October 19th
The Lego Batman Movie
Late Night with the Devil
October 21st
Carved: Film Premiere
Beyblade X: Complete Season 1A
October 22nd
What We Do in the Shadows: Sixth and Final Season Premiere
October 24th
Parking Wars: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Speedway Murders
October 25th
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band: Film Premiere
The Beast Within
October 29th
Bachelor Pad: Complete Season 1
October 31st
60 Seconds to Sell: Complete Season 1
The Best And Worst U.S. Presidents: Complete Season 1
Born in the Wild: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
LIVING IN SECRET: Complete Season 1
Miracles Decoded: Complete Season 1
MysteryQuest (2022): Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 19
Transition of Power: Presidential Legacy: Complete Season 1
Washington The Warrior: Complete Season 1
