Hulu’s Forgotten Stephen King Sci-Fi Show Is Now on Netflix (And It’s a Streaming Hit)

Stephen King is one of the most adapted authors ever, and he didn’t get there just because of his decades-spanning big screen dominance. The famed author’s extensive bibliography and compelling narratives have inspired countless TV shows and miniseries over the years, from the original Salem’s Lot show to HBO’s recent It: Welcome to Derry. Amid a rush of adaptations that hit screens in 2025, fans are rediscovering King’s forgotten sci-fi thriller show and helping it become a streaming hit after it made its way to Netflix 10 years after premiering on Hulu.

The eight-episode time travel sci-fi thriller 11.22.63, based on King’s novel of the same name, stars James Franco as a teacher-turned-time traveler trying to stop the assassination of John F. Kennedy. The series debuted in 2016 as one of Hulu’s first originals but unfortunately disappeared from the platform in 2024 without any explanation. It reappeared on streaming in recent months, first on Tubi before making its way to Netflix on January 7th, and it has been a streaming hit ever since. 11.22.63 jumped onto Netflix’s Top 10 list in the U.S. on January 8th and has been shifting between the No. 2 and No. 3 spots ever since. It’s currently the second-most popular TV show on the platform after His & Hers.

11.22.63 Is a Hit After Returning To Streaming, and It’s No Surprise

11.22.63 has been overshadowed by bigger-name King adaptations in the decades since its release, but its streaming success on Netflix isn’t really a surprise. The show has a history of success. The series, executive produced by King, J. J. Abrams, Bridget Carpenter, and Bryan Burk, was intended to be a breakout series that could rival Netflix or HBO, and it largely succeeded, not only demonstrating Hulu’s potential to produce high-quality, compelling original content that could draw big audiences but also earning several award nominations. It also gained significant critical acclaim. 11.22.63 holds a “Certified Fresh” 83% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the eighth-highest-rated Stephen King TV adaptation. It even outranks It: Welcome to Derry, which earned an 81% during its debut season.

Described by critics as a “masterfully textured and compellingly told” show and a “can’t-miss TV event,” 11.22.63 absolutely deserves its current No. 2 ranking on the Netflix charts ahead of other hits like Run Away, Stranger Things, Emily in Paris, and Prodigal Son. The series really is that good and truly one of the best TV adaptations of King’s work to date. The show delivers a gripping and faithful adaptation of King’s novel that perfectly balances high-stakes historical fiction and time-travel thrills with deep character development, making it an engrossing, complete eight-episode journey ideal for a binge-watch.

11.22.63 only consists of eight episodes, and with how good the show is, you'll blow through them in no time.

