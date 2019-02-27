Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick to Star in New Facebook Animated Series

Facebook Watch’s next original series has courted some pretty major stars.

According to a new report from Deadline, Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick are poised to star in Human Discoveries, an upcoming animated comedy from the streaming platform. The series comes from Chris Bruno and David Howard Lee with ShadowMachine founders Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley (BoJack Horseman, Final Space, Pinocchio) and Ninja’s Runnin’ Wild co-producing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Human Discoveries features a group of friends living at the dawn of human civilization. Of course, they’re the first to discover necessities like fire and the wheel. But, much more importantly, we’ll watch as they stumble onto humanity’s best, and worst, innovations. Art. Alcohol. Fashion. Racism. Small talk. And, much to their confusion, monogamy. It’s unclear exactly what roles Efron and Kendrick will be portraying.

Efron’s filmography includes the High School Musical franchise, Neighbors, and the upcoming Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. Kendrick, meanwhile, has starred in the Pitch Perfect franchise, A Simple Favor, and Up in the Air. The pair previously shared the screen together in 2016’s Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. Both are no stranger to animation, with Efron voicing a character in The Lorax, and Kendrick portraying Poppy in Trolls and the upcoming Trolls World Tour.

Efron and Kendrick are the latest to join a pretty stacked cast in Human Discoveries, which already includes Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Jullian Bell (22 Jump Street), Paul Scheer (The League), and Lisa Kudrow (Friends). Efron and Kendrick will also serve as executive producers alongside Bruno, Lee, Campodonico, Bulkley, Kirk J. Rudell, Jason Barrett and Mike Simkin.

Will you be checking out Human Discoveries once it hits Facebook Watch? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!