Humans Cancelled at AMC After Three Seasons

AMC continues its run of bringing original programs to an end this year. After closing out on Into the Badlands, cancelling The Son, and announcing the final season of Preacher, the network is saying goodbye to yet another fan-favorite series. AMC and the U.K.’s Channel 4 have decided not to renew Humans for a fourth season, bringing its run to an abrupt close.

Humans writer and executive producer Sam Vincent delivered the news to fans on Monday afternoon by tweeting a statement regarding the decision by the networks to cancel. Vincent’s fellow writer and executive producer Jonathan Brackley also signed off on the statement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Sadly there won’t be a 4th season of Humans,” they wrote. “In this age of unprecedented choice and competition, we can have no complaints. Channel 4 & AMC were the perfect partners. They supported the show brilliantly and above all – let us make three seasons!

“We’re gutted of course, but we were so lucky. We got to make the show we wanted to make, for 24 episodes. The Humans cast and crew were and are the best, and we wouldn’t have got a 2nd season without their talent and dedication, let alone a 3rd. We can’t name anyone without naming everyone, and that would mean we’d have to do this in an even smaller font – so here’s to every last actor, director, writer, producer, exec, commissioner, DoP, editor, composer, crew member – and the unfailingly generous Swedish team behind the original version.

“The last word has to go to the wonderful Humans fans. Thank you so much for the messages, support, podcasts, bespoke mugs, and for never setting up a petition to make us redo something. It means more than anything to see the show resonating with you like it did. The worst thing about this is that we can’t keep the story going for the people that love it.

“We know we left some threads hanging. That’s the way we always wrote the show. Maybe one day we’ll get a chance to pick them back up. If there’s anyone out there with a few million quid and an interest in AI stories, we’re all ears. DM us Elon.”

Humans starred Katherine Parkinson, Gemma Chan, Lucy Carless, and Tom Goodman-Hill, and it was based on the Swedish series Real Humans. The show told the story of humanoid beings called “Synths” living in an alternate reality.

Are you disappointed to see Humans cancelled? Let us know in the comments!