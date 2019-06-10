Netflix’s Adaptation of I Am Not Okay With This Reveals Cast

Netflix’s latest comic book adaptation appears to have found its cast. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the principal cast has been set in place for I Am Not Okay With This, an upcoming YA series for the streaming platform. The series is based on the graphic novel of the same name from Charles Forsman, who previously wrote the source material for Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World.

Sophia Lillis (It, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase) will be leading the series, Other series regulars include Wyatt Oleff (It, Guardians of the Galaxy); Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife, The Code); and Kathleen Rose Perkins (You’re the Worst). Aidan Wojtak-Hissong and Richard Ellis will also be joining the series in recurring roles. Netflix also released official photos of the cast together, which you can check out below.

The series is being described as a darkly comedic origin story, which follows Sydney (Lillis), a teenage girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious telekinetic superpowers that are beginning to awaken within her.

Bryant will be playing Sydney’s effervescent and happy best friend, Dina. Ellis will be playing Brad Lewis, Dina’s super-jock boyfriend who Sydney does not like. Oleff will be playing Stanley Barber, Sydney’s “adorably awkward but cool-with-it” neighbor.

Perkins will be playing Sydney’s mother, who works long hours at the local diner is still grieving from the death of her husband. Wojtak-Hissong will play Liam, Sydney’s ten-year-old brother who is a neat, artistic kid with an innocent way about him.

The series is created by Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall, who previously teamed up adapt The End of the F***ing World. Entwistle will direct the series. Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy will also be involved with the series, alongside Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry.

Netflix announced on Monday that filming is currently underway for the series in Pittsburgh. The eight-episode season is expected to debut in 2020.

Are you excited to see the cast of I Am Not Okay With This come together? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!