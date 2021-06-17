iCarly Fans Are Flipping Out Over Carly Cursing In The Reboot

By Kofi Outlaw

iCarly fans are flipping out about Carly cursing in the new iCarly reboot series that has premiered on Paramount+. The new iCarly is, to be fair, aimed at an older crowd - namely fans of the original series (2007-2012) - who are now anywhere from their upper teens to post-college age. In other words, the kids who grew up on iCarly are now more than just a little familiar with the adult language that's in the new revival series.

Taking that all into consideration, there's been a mixed range of reactions from fans of iCarly who are jumping into the new series. Some appreciate that the show has grown up alongside its fans - others are having a hard time adjusting.

Here's what iCarly viewers are saying about the cursing in the 2021 revival series:

"Switch It Up On A B*tch!"

Yeah that's Miranda Cosgrove's Carly Shay dropping a hard "B-word." Welcome to iCarly (2021)! 

When It Hits Tho...

This is a perfect snapshot of an unsuspecting iCarly fan learning what this new series is all about, in real-time. 

Meant For Older Audiences

If the makers of iCarly (2021) were betting on adult tone being appealing to the original fanbase - they were right. A lot of fans are loving it. 

So Much Cursing!

Apparently, these new iCarly episodes have their fair share of curse words! 

From Then 'Til Now

This is exactly the kind of viewer the makers of iCarly were trying to reach. Mission accomplished. 

You Call That Cursing?

This fan's reaction came when the iCarly trailer dropped, but it echoes what a lot of fans have been saying: this isn't cursing cursing. 

Go FURTHER

You have to wonder if this fan got what she wanted as she got deeper into the series...

If Sam Were Here...

Sam is one major iCarly character that returned for the new series, unfortunately. Hearing him getting to be a little more foul-mouthed would've been glorious. 

They're Having Fun With It

The iCarly cast is clearly having fun with the more adult tone of the show - if this video is any indication. 

iCarly is now streaming on Paramount+. You can watch it HERE

