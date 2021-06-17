iCarly Fans Are Flipping Out Over Carly Cursing In The Reboot

iCarly fans are flipping out about Carly cursing in the new iCarly reboot series that has premiered on Paramount+. The new iCarly is, to be fair, aimed at an older crowd - namely fans of the original series (2007-2012) - who are now anywhere from their upper teens to post-college age. In other words, the kids who grew up on iCarly are now more than just a little familiar with the adult language that's in the new revival series.

Taking that all into consideration, there's been a mixed range of reactions from fans of iCarly who are jumping into the new series. Some appreciate that the show has grown up alongside its fans - others are having a hard time adjusting.

Here's what iCarly viewers are saying about the cursing in the 2021 revival series: