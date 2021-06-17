iCarly Fans Are Flipping Out Over Carly Cursing In The Reboot
iCarly fans are flipping out about Carly cursing in the new iCarly reboot series that has premiered on Paramount+. The new iCarly is, to be fair, aimed at an older crowd - namely fans of the original series (2007-2012) - who are now anywhere from their upper teens to post-college age. In other words, the kids who grew up on iCarly are now more than just a little familiar with the adult language that's in the new revival series.
Taking that all into consideration, there's been a mixed range of reactions from fans of iCarly who are jumping into the new series. Some appreciate that the show has grown up alongside its fans - others are having a hard time adjusting.
Here's what iCarly viewers are saying about the cursing in the 2021 revival series:
"Switch It Up On A B*tch!"
carly cursing >> pic.twitter.com/TESldSkK2j— ophelia icarly spoilers !! (@brutallylivie) June 17, 2021
Yeah that's Miranda Cosgrove's Carly Shay dropping a hard "B-word." Welcome to iCarly (2021)!
When It Hits Tho...
CARLY CURSING ?!!?!!?— serena / icarly spoilers (@carpentersflash) June 17, 2021
This is a perfect snapshot of an unsuspecting iCarly fan learning what this new series is all about, in real-time.
Meant For Older Audiences
The ICarly reboot is aimed for older audiences which means they're cursing on the show pic.twitter.com/YhZZVdROCS— Jolt⚡ (@JAIchemist) May 14, 2021
If the makers of iCarly (2021) were betting on adult tone being appealing to the original fanbase - they were right. A lot of fans are loving it.
So Much Cursing!
these episodes have so much cursing and i love it 😌👏🏼 #iCarly pic.twitter.com/JQnrnd3KkX— aileen ☾ CARMUEL (@moonlighthessa) June 17, 2021
Apparently, these new iCarly episodes have their fair share of curse words!
From Then 'Til Now
pls watching the Icarly reboot makes me feel 7 again but also it’s nice watching it as an 18 year old with all the cursing— jackie 🌈 (@sabsaugust) June 17, 2021
This is exactly the kind of viewer the makers of iCarly were trying to reach. Mission accomplished.
You Call That Cursing?
People freaking out over cursing in the new iCarly trailer, and I was like "What??! Where?!!", until I found out it was just Spencer saying "dammit".
Like bruh, I thought Carly went like "You bitchass hoe" or some shit lmaooooo— Mauricio Working On Tron: Legacy Vid | Browntable (@Browntable_Ent) June 2, 2021
This fan's reaction came when the iCarly trailer dropped, but it echoes what a lot of fans have been saying: this isn't cursing cursing.
Go FURTHER
just finished the first episode tbh I'm a little disappointed i mean it was good and funny but i kinda expected a lot more adult stuff but it was only the first episode so ig time will tell how adult it gets really wanted more cursing tho #iCarly— december is SOUR💜 ミ☆ (@decemberdavis7) June 17, 2021
You have to wonder if this fan got what she wanted as she got deeper into the series...
If Sam Were Here...
It’s too bad that Jennette McCurdy quit acting because I just know that the writers would’ve had Sam cursing up and storm throughout this series… 😭😭 #iCarly— ★ 𝕊𝔼ℝ𝔾𝕀𝕆 𝕁ℝ. ★ (@morbeen4444) June 17, 2021
Sam is one major iCarly character that returned for the new series, unfortunately. Hearing him getting to be a little more foul-mouthed would've been glorious.
They're Having Fun With It
.@MirandaCosgrove shares a video of a cursing baby Spencer ahead of tonight’s season premiere of #iCarly:
“Get me the f*ck out of here.” pic.twitter.com/QvzdputFx6— b͓̽o͓̽o͓̽t͓̽s͓̽ (@DRlNKTHEKOOLAlD) June 16, 2021
The iCarly cast is clearly having fun with the more adult tone of the show - if this video is any indication.
iCarly is now streaming on Paramount+. You can watch it HERE.