I’m Confused Why This Superman Stand-Out Isn’t the Lead of the DCU’s New Series

It’s surprising that one of the best characters from James Gunn’s Superman reboot isn’t at the center of a recently announced new DC Universe TV show that will expand the budding franchise even further. DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran kicked off their rebooted DCU in 2024 with the release of the animated Creature Commandos series, but it was Superman in July 2025 that finally brought the new franchise to the big-screen. Superman set up many more stories for the DCU’s future, and some of these have been the subject of speculation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recent reports have suggested that Daily Planet journalist Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) will be hosting a new true crime-style docuseries set in the world of the DCU. Tentatively titled DC Crime in a report by Variety — James Gunn has since stated this is not the title (via Threads) — the series will give a more substantial role to Olsen, who debuted alongside his Daily Planet colleagues in Superman. However, this announcement has also spurred confusion as to why it’s Olsen hosting this series and not a more established Daily Planet reporter, such as the legendary Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan).

Why Lois Lane Would Be Better for the “DC Crime” Series

The concept of a Daily Planet reporter hosting a true crime-style series in the world of the DCU, exploring a wide array of more niche supervillain activity that the franchise’s other movies and shows might not have time for, is hugely exciting. The first season is thought to be following Gorilla Grodd’s story, but there’s no limit to where this series could go. It’s just a shame it won’t be hosted by one of the most famous, esteemed, and influential Daily Planet journalist, Lois Lane, who is arguably more important, prominent, and powerful than Jimmy Olsen.

Don’t get me wrong, it’ll be great to see Skyler Gisondo with a meatier role in the DCU, but we need this for Lois, too. We’re sick of having Lois featured as just Superman’s love-interest — that’s all she really was in Zack Snyder’s DC movies and in most previous live-action Superman projects. She deserves a mystery series or DC Crime-style series of her own, and Superman would have been the perfect opportunity to set up this for the iconic DC star. Some fans, including @thedailykryptonian, agree.

Lois Lane has always been sidelined. Following her as the host of a DC Crime series would have solved this problem. There will, of course, be opportunity for her to grow as the DCU develops, and lumping her in the new true crime series, developed by Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault (American Vandal, Chad Powers, The Residence), might limit her potential, so this could actually be a good thing. Rachel Brosnahan is expected to reprise her role in Man of Tomorrow, the pseudo-sequel to Superman and Peacemaker season 2, in 2027, but we hope to see her before then.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!