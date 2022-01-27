Impractical Jokers Episodes Added to HBO Max Following Joe Gatto’s Exit

Production on the tenth season of Impractical Jokers is well underway without one of the main pieces of the puzzle. Earlier this month, Joe Gatto—one of the founding members of the hit truTV show—announced he’d be departing to attend to personal matters involving divorce. Shortly after Gatto’s statement, HBO Max removed some of the show’s episodes featuring Gatto in prominent roles.

Now, the streamer has added additional episodes from Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes just days after fans first noticed missing episodes of the regular show. Inside Jokes is identical to the regular show, with the added bonus that extra behind-the-scenes clips and tidbits are added in text overlays throughout the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves,” Gatto wrote in his January 1st post announcing his departure. “As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you.”

The remaining three members of the trio—Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn, and James Murray—quickly offered their own statement, confirming they would continue filming the show.

“Hi everyone, so here we are… After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe,” reads the statement from Murray, Quinn, and Vulcano. “While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.”

Gatto is currently on a stand-up comedy tour across much of the United States. In a post on January 10th, he confirmed with fans he’d commit to finishing the promised dates before turning his attention back fully to his family.