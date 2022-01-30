Impractical Jokers: First Look at Series Without Joe Gatto Surfaces Online

For the first time in its decade-long history, Impractical Jokers has a different lineup. Instead of the usual quartet seen on truTV around the clock, the upcoming season of the hidden camera show—its tenth season on the network—will be without a major lead. Right as 2022 got underway, Joe Gatto announced to his millions of followers on Instagram that he wouldn’t be returning to the show to attend to some personal matters.

Now, the first look at the upcoming season has surfaced online showing the remaining trio during a break in filming. Brian Quinn, Sal Vulcano, and James Murray can be seen posing at a New York office building, a locale where the group usually pranks each other with focus groups and other “white collar”-type activities.

Earlier this year, Quinn took to Tell ‘Em Steve-Dave!, a podcast he co-hosts with Comic Book Men alumni Walt Flanagan and Bryan Johnson, to say the series will take a bit of a format change going into subsequent seasons.

“Look, initially, we didn’t even know,” Quinn said. “We were like, ‘Can we even, is this even worth doing without Joe?’ but you just look at it and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I want to keep doing it. I don’t want to not do it.’ If I left the show, I wouldn’t want the guys to stop just because I left.”

He continued, addressing concern from The Ants, “F— man, there are so many negatives to Joe not being there. We’re losing a comedic powerhouse. There’s nothing we can do I guess than accept that it is what it is and give ourselves permission to have fun. Once I got through that feeling, it’s been a f—ing blast. It’s almost like a new show now. Isn’t that weird? He was so instrumental behind the scenes and that’s just gone now so it’s like this new vacuum that you can only fill in parts of it here, and there and everywhere. The show, it’s gonna be a bit weirder, the show going forward. I’m able to get a little bit more of my sh-t (in)….I am getting in some like fun weird sh-t now. It’s kind of revitalized the show. I think this is actually going to give the show legs that were getting tired if that makes sense.”

Impractical Jokers and its associated spinoffs are streaming on HBO Max.