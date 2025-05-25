Injured WWE Superstar Returns After 7 Months and Joins Raw’s Most Powerful Faction

Play video

WWE got Saturday Night’s Main Event underway with the anticipated Tag Team match featuring four of Monday Night Raw’s biggest superstars, but a fifth superstar would soon enter the mix. Seth Rollins’ new faction of Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker would take center stage in a match against CM Punk and Sami Zayn, and while they aren’t the best of friends, Punk and Zayn managed to keep Rollins and Breakker on their heels. It looked like Zayn would pull off the win, but after a key move from Heyman, an injured superstar would make their return to action after 7 months, and in the process, clinch the match for Rollins. That superstar was none other than Bronson Reed, and this seems to be the beginning of a deadly new partnership.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Punk and Zayn had their disagreements coming into the match, but they were able to put those aside and become an impressively effective tag team. Rollins and Breakker would have their moments, but every time they would get a bit ahead, Zayn and Punk would come roaring back and gain the upper hand.

This led to a big moment where Zayn had Breakker in the perfect place for a Helluva kick, and with Rollins out of the ring, it seemed like Zayn was going to stop this group’s roll before it even got started. Unfortunately, that’s when Heyman intervened, pulling Zayn’s foot and keeping him from hitting the move.

As Zayn turned to deal with Heyman, the camera caught someone jumping over the barricade. That person turned out to be a returning Bronson Reed, who immediately charged towards Punk and speared him through the barricade. Reed effectively took Punk out of commission, and as Zayn took his eyes off Breakker to figure out what was happening, that allowed Breakker to get to his feet and spear Zayn out of his boots in the center of the ring, getting the pin and the win right after.

Reed stepped into the ring to face Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman, and Breakker would step up to him and ready himself for a fight. Rollins then stepped in front of Breakker and took a moment before hugging Reed, revealing that this was part of a new alliance. Even Heyman was surprised, and Rollins then had both Breakker and Reed shake hands as they all celebrated.

They weren’t quite done, though, as Rollins and company dragged Punk back into the ring. Reed went up top as Rollins and Breakker held Punk down, and then Reed hit the Tsunami, leaving Punk out of commission on the mat. Rollins then added insult to injury by putting his knee on Punk’s neck as the group celebrated their win and their new member.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (C) def. R-Truth

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (C) vs. Logan Paul

Women’s United States Championship Match: Zelina Vega (C) def. Chelsea Green

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker def. CM Punk and Sami Zayn

Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

