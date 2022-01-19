Instagram Celebrates Betty White Challenge

Instagram users embraced the Betty White Challenge in a big way. Upon the Golden Girls star’s passing, thousands of people on the platform began to donate money to animal shelters and rescue facilities. The platform reports the total has now eclipsed $1 million and folks are staggered by that number. It’s not hard to see why so many fans bought in. White was one of the most beloved celebrities on Earth. You very rarely read anything critical about her and the actress’ track record was sparkling. Needless to say, this is a boost for Instagram as well. While there can be wholesome, uplifting content on the app, there is also a bit of an edge sometimes. Much like the Hot In Cleveland star herself, it just gives you a moment to sigh and feel good to hear about all this positivity around animals.

They wrote on Twitter, “Betty White, actress and animal lover, would have been 100 on Jan. 17. To honor and celebrate her legacy, fans donated over $1M across Instagram and Facebook to animal shelters and rescues of their choice. #BettyWhiteChallenge”

Earlier this week, her assistant posted the last photo taken of the actress. She encouraged fans to make their mark on the world in the same way. “Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her,” she explained. “She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.”

Her 100th birthday celebration already passed. But, the film project made to commemorate the day will hit streaming at some point. Here’s a description.

“All-new celebration and movie event for Betty White’s 100th Birthday on January 17th. On her 100th birthday, America’s sweetheart shares inside stories of her amazing life and career including The Golden Girls, hosting SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and a lost episode from Betty’s very first sitcom. This film event is packed with great stories and her funniest moments on screen.”

“Participate in Betty’s actual birthday party, as she celebrates the big day with a star-studded cast of friends that love her. You’ll meet Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and of course, Betty White. A fun party awaits, perfect for every generation to enjoy together”

