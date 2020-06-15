Robert Kirkman’s Invincible Animated Series Will Reveal First Footage and Release Date “Very Soon”

✖

Robert Kirkman will soon reveal the release date and first footage from his "extremely violent" adult animated series Invincible, now being created for the Amazon Prime streaming service. Invincible reunites Kirkman with The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun as the voice of Mark Grayson, son of the planet's most powerful superhero, whose own innate superhuman powers manifest after he turns 17. The series — which also features the voices of J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Mark Hamill (Star Wars) — was first announced in June 2018 when Amazon gave the Skybound Entertainment produced animated show a straight-to-series order.

"We should be announcing the release date and showing some footage from that show very soon," Kirkman said on CartoonistKayfabe. "I'm very excited about that extremely violent cartoon."

Kirkman could debut the first look at the series during Comic-Con@Home, a free-to-attend online event replacing this year's San Diego Comic-Con after the annual convention was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was during Comic-Con weekend in 2018 where Kirkman revealed the animated series will be just as violent as the Image comic book series he created with artist Cory Walker.

"The world works in a way that, when you hire actors, the news leaks," Kirkman told CartoonistKayfabe when explaining the lengthy gap between first word of the series and its first look. "So when we hired the voice actors for Invincible, it started leaking — J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh, and Steven Yeun are gonna be doing this cartoon series — so we had to announce the cast, otherwise it would have been leaked, and who knows how they're gonna report that kind of stuff."

Kirkman continued, "So we had to announce when we started doing voice recording, but you start doing voice recording before you start doing animation. So that's why there's a big gap between, 'We're doing the Invincible show, and here's this amazing cast, and don't worry, it'll be out at some point in the future.'"

During an April 2019 convention appearance, Yeun said the series could reach Amazon in late 2020 and will run for "hopefully many seasons."

"Robert has an uncanny talent to predict the zeitgeist, and we are incredibly excited to see him break boundaries in an animated one-hour format," Sharon Yguado, head of scripted genre programming at Amazon Studios, said when announcing the series. "In a world saturated with superhero fare, we trust Robert to subvert expectations while encapsulating a story filled with heart and adrenaline. We love his ambitious plan for the show and believe it will look like nothing else on television."

Invincible premieres on Amazon Prime at a later date.

